The Golden Globes don’t typically air an “In Memoriam” segment, but the award show made an exception this year for a video tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the segment, saying, “This past year, we lost so many legends and icons, but a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days and it was a terrible loss that we all felt.”

What followed was a short piece focusing on the actresses’ careers and their personal relationship.

The #GoldenGlobes honor Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds pic.twitter.com/0m2S2eVYsU — Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) January 9, 2017

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, tweeted a thank you to the Golden Globes after the segment aired.

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep also remembered Fisher during her Cecil B. DeMille Award speech, telling the audience that her good friend Princess Leia once told her, “Take your broken heart and make it into art.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 and her mother, Reynolds, died just one day later. They will always be remembered for their wit, talent and love for each other.