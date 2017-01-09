Must-See Photos From The Star-Studded 2017 Golden Globe Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

Meryl Streep won the night.

On Sunday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in California.

The night kicked off with a musical montage inspired by “La La Land” and, thanks to some teleprompter issues, was followed by a somewhat awkward monologue by host Jimmy Fallon. The real standout moment from the night came when Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. During her speech, the Hollywood icon provided the crowd with an epic takedown of Donald Trump without even mentioning his name. It was hands down the best part of the show and pretty much everyone agreed

Scroll through the photos below to check out more top moments from the annual ceremony:

  • Handout via Getty Images
    Meryl Streep wins the Cecil B. DeMille award and slays with the perfect speech. 
  • Michael Kovac via Getty Images
    Lily Collins praises Meryl Streep, just like the rest of us.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Damien Chazelle wins Best Director. 
  • Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in gold. 
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Tom Hiddleston takes home the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell are in great comedic form presenting the award for Best Animated Film.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Dev Patel brings Sunny Pawar onstage for the cutest moment of the night. 
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Donald Glover and the cast of "Atlanta" accept the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Ryan Gosling wins the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
  • Michael Kovac via Getty Images
    Denzel Washington and Pharrell Williams sharing a moment. 
  • Michael Kovac via Getty Images
    Amy Adams and Felicity Jones shared a cute photo opp.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn present the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Emma Stone takes home the award for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Tracee Ellis Ross wins Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes home the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr. present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus takes over the DJ booth from Questlove. 
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Claire Foy takes home the award for Best Actress, TV Series, Drama.
  • Paul Drinkwater/NBC
    Stephen Daldry and the cast of " The Crown" accept the award for Best Television Series, Drama.

