Ah, the Golden Globes. You know, the “fun” award show, because the audience is allowed encouraged to drink while patiently waiting for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honor the very best in television and film.

But unlike previous years, the famous crowd on Sunday won’t be drinking to dull the harsh comedic jabs. Ahead of the show, host Jimmy Fallon assured everyone that no one in the room should be nervous about anything he might say. While mean-spirited is far from Fallon’s brand of humor, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that Donald Trump won’t escape his crosshairs.

“The whole night won’t focus on [Trump], but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind,” he said. “It’s the first and maybe the last party that we’ll have in 2017.”

The competition in the film category was fierce, but “La La Land” ended up sweeping the Globes and winning all seven awards for which it was nominated. On the television side, “The Night Manager” surprised all and was the night’s big winner, taking home three of the four awards for which it was nominated

Check out the full list of winners below: