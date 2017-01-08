Ah, the Golden Globes. You know, the “fun” award show, because the audience is allowed encouraged to drink while patiently waiting for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honor the very best in television and film.

But unlike previous years, the famous crowd on Sunday won’t be drinking to dull the harsh comedic jabs. Ahead of the show, host Jimmy Fallon assured everyone that no one in the room should be nervous about anything he might say. While mean-spirited is far from Fallon’s brand of humor, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that Donald Trump won’t escape his crosshairs.

“The whole night won’t focus on [Trump], but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind,” he said. “It’s the first and maybe the last party that we’ll have in 2017.”

As we begin the night, the competition is fierce in the film category. “La La Land” leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by “Moonlight” with six and “Manchester by the Sea” with five nominations. On the television side, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” was nominated five times, while “The Night Manager” is up for four nominations, and “Westworld” earned three noms.

Check back for the full list of winners below:

FILM Best Motion Picture, Drama

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Hell or High Water”

”Lion”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

”20th Century Women”

”Deadpool”

”Florence Foster Jenkins”

”La La Land”

”Sing Street”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”