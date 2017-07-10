WEDDINGS
07/10/2017 11:46 am ET

This Golden Snitch Engagement Ring Box Comes With A Magical Proposal Story

SCORE.

By Jamie Feldman

This proposal story is more exciting than a rousing Quidditch match and more heartwarming than a mug of butterbeer

Uriel Palma was deployed in Egypt as an infantryman in the U.S Army when he decided to propose to his girlfriend, Harry Potter fan Trechsel Hall. With limited options thanks to being stationed abroad, he browsed the internet for ideas.  

After throwing around a few options, like “some kind of flash mob or something cool like you see on YouTube,” Palma came across a post on Bored Panda about an engagement ring box in the form of a golden snitch. He reached out and commissioned its maker, Zealand-based jeweler Asher Freeman, to create a custom version to use in his proposal.

It came with a mini Nimbus 2000 charm key to unlock it.

Palma told HuffPost he learned about Hall’s affinity for Harry Potter at the beginning of their relationship, and she forced him to read the books while he was deployed.

“Those books definitely helped pass time during boring duty hours,” he said.

He and Freeman worked through the process of creating the snitch box together from start to finish, down to its magical opening detail. 

“It was his idea to be able to lock the snitch with a mini Nimbus 2000 broomstick charm,” Palma said. “The guy is smart.”

Asher Freeman / Freeman Jewellery
ACCIO THIS!

Palma gave Hall the snitch at the beginning of a trip to Japan. “She couldn’t figure out how to open it,” he told HuffPost. 

When they arrived at the rooftop of a restaurant in Tokyo a week later, he presented her with the Nimbus charm that unlocks the snitch and proposed.

She said yes.

“Her smile will be engraved in my memories forever,” said Palma, who currently lives in Germany. 

Asher Freeman / Freeman Jewellery
MAGIC.

Palma told HuffPost that he and Hall are “very balanced like yin-yang, both of us keeping each other in check,” and plan to get married in September in a “simple and quick” ceremony at a courthouse. 

Uriel Palma
Palma and Hall. 

We wish these two a future filled with many more magical moments. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Huffington Post Harry Potter Proposals United States Army Quidditch
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend... with better advice.
This Golden Snitch Engagement Ring Box Comes With A Magical Proposal Story

CONVERSATIONS