Goldman’s Got Talent!

You’d never guess the Vampire Squid had a genuine hipster roaming the halls but Kate Kelly revealed all in a New York Times piece, At Goldman, He’s David Solomon. At the Club, he’s D.J. D-Sol.

It was all aw’ shucks, oh so cool: a top Goldman Sachs power player proving he can get as wasted away on margaritas as the rest of the well-off beach rats for whom he spins electro/trance music under the aforementioned nom de plume.

Would any of the myriad millions of Goldman naysayers ever have thunk that straight-laced, buttoned down, solidly middle-aged (he’s fifty five) David Solomon -- recently elevated (along with Harvey Schwartz) to fill the position vacated by COO, Gary Cohn -- be so Baywatch hip?

Kate did, and gushed:

Mr. Solomon’s love of spinning music suggest a youthful, unguarded side that is rare in the wealthy, button-down world of high finance.

It was all good vibrations and the kind of story that’s rare to see these days considering the usual toxic coverage that Goldman engenders.

Even Big Boss, Lloyd Blankfein — recently taken to tweeting — gave it an unabashed thumbs-up.

Every now and then, David lets his hair down... https://t.co/WBaGtUEZCH — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) July 14, 2017

One proud groupie he was despite the tongue-in-cheek observation — Don Rickle’s worthy — referencing the follicly-challenged music lover.

But, alas, when it comes to beach hipness Solomon ain’t no Hasselhof and wondering whether the story might have been a plant by Goldman’s master shape-shifter, Jake Siewert -- Czar of Corporate Communications – I went to the source and asked this horse but unlike the iconic talking equine, Mr. Ed, Jake didn’t give me the answer I could endorse.

“No way,” and suggested, in turn, I query the author.

Kate confirmed, via e-mail, that she’d known about David’s hidden side and was waiting for the right moment to reveal, which came on the heels of D-Sol’s July 4th Instagram video starring himself, down and dirty, injecting happy revelers with tuneful doses of rhythmic joy.

Instagram D-Sol (in foreground) rockin’ on

Jake Siewert also weighed in with his own words of wisdom:

David’s always believed that having a wide range of outside interests leads to a balanced life and makes for a better career. He’s preached that regularly to younger employees in the firm and tries to lead by example.

Translation (mine):

All work and no play makes Goldman’s youngins’ unproductive, unhealthy and by extension, unprofitable sots.

For the kiddies at Goldman it seemed David’s plea to put a brake on the race for riches had merit; after all, there’s plenty of time to put down coin on a new Aston Martin or Tribeca condo (with river views). Sleep-deprived interns and associates popping Xanax, then melting down, does not convey the proper corporate image, to wit: what’s good for Goldman is good for America.

Now, whether D.J. D-Sol’s talents offer a challenge to folks like legendary D.J. Sven Vath, whose exploits make good copy in the glossy hip pages of Red Bulletin, I’ll never know. Immediately after D.J. Sol’s surfacing in the NYT his instagram account, replete with video, took a plunge into darkness.

I couldn’t find any other corroboration of D.J.s talents although there was one intriguing bit of coverage: a “mini news” piece — the sort with a strange computer generated voice (almost like a North Korean news presenter without the hysteria) — discussing D-Sol’s talents. However, the only visual was one sad shot of uncool David.

Just to make it clear: I’m not trying to denigrate Kate Kelly’s musings. She penned one of my favorite all-time Wall Street behind-the-scenes features, back in 2007, when writing for the Wall Street Journal. Titled, How Goldman won Big on the Mortgage Meltdown, it was a breathy description of the day-to-day machinations of three overworked strivers in the mortgage department — Dan Sparks, Josh Birnbaum and Michael Sweeney — who came up with a formula to short the sub-prime market; limiting the firm’s exposure during and after the crash and, allegedly, saving the Squid billions.

Some years later, in 2010, these three traders were unceremoniously hauled — together with Lloyd and one “Fabulous Fab” — before Senator Carl Levin’s subcommittee investigating the firm’s complicity in bringing Main Street to its knees. Lucky for them was the talented intercession of Attorney General Eric Holder who delivered Goldman’s get-out-jail-free card in return for cash “settlements” that barely amounting to a rivulet’s diversion from their many revenue streams.

However, I do feel for Jake Siewert, I really do. A few years back I wrote about his 2013 “charm campaign:” one designed to bring Lloyd out of the bunker and publicly expose his warm and furry side. Unfortunately, the only ones impressed seemed to be already converted pundits from places like from CNBC and Bloomberg. It did little to change the opinion of the ninety-nine per-centers; many of whom eventually went all-in for Trump (remember that Greek Chorus of “Goldman Sachs, Goldman Sachs” directed at Ted Cruz — whose wife works at the firm — as he strolled to the podium during the 2016 RNC)?

But Goldman does what Goldman is and the D.J. D-Sol story was a welcome diversion from some other Goldman headline grabbers that struck at the greedy underbelly of the firm: say, like the on-going crisis in Venezuela where one hundred and three protestors, to date, have been killed in demonstrations against the brutal dictatorship of President Nicolas Maduro, a man seriously in denial about his unpopularity. That didn’t stop Goldman from sweeping up 2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds — at a deep discount — that will generate a healthy return at a time when there’s barely enough dough to feed the hungry and import medicine. This sad state of affairs led the opposition leader, Julio Borges, to pen a note to Lloyd Blankfein accusing the Squid of scheming to make “a quick buck off the suffering of the Venezuelan people.” Protestors in Caracas weren’t the only ones who voiced deep displeasure: Venezuelan exiles in Miami were joined by others at Goldman head office in lower Manhattan to weigh in with angry sentiments. It’s gotten so bad that even the Trump administration is considering a range of sanctions against the regime.

I fielded a query to Jake about Venezuela, Goldman Sachs, ethics and morality. Andrew Williams, at Jake’s behest, responded with an optimistically happy face spin on events that read, in part:

We recognize that the situation is complex and evolving and that Venezuela is in crisis. We agree that life there has to get better, and we made the investment in part because we believe it will."

What’s not getting better, it seems, is an on-going Goldman scandal that has a cast of characters and plot-line worthy of a Scorsese gangster drama (stay tuned: there is an irony in this). Take one Goldman banker; one Malaysian government investment fund (known as 1MDB); add a gaggle of Goodfella types who disappear money from this fund into personal bank accounts and — fasten your seat belt — into financing stuff like Scorsese’s high-octane flic, Wolf of Wall Street. Mix ingredients gently in uncovered pressure cooker, adding a sprinkling of coverage from places like The Hollywood Reporter (and myself), place cover on pot and wait...

Both the Department of Justice and the New York Department of Financial Services are still probing and remained mum to my repeated queries about status updates.

Tim Leissner, the Goldman banker (now ex-Goldman Banker) at the center of the mess is quite a colorful character in his own right. Married to fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons, Leissner allegedly helped place 1MDB funds via multiple bond transactions in suitable laundromats where they found their way into financing not only Wolf of Wall Street (and believe it or not, Dumb and Dumber To and Daddy’s Home) but a luxury yacht, expensive jewelry, high priced real estate, a Picasso and a “gift” to Leonardo DiCaprio in the form of Marlon Brando’s Oscar. All this swag may be seized by DOJ —along with the box office for the aforementioned films — but how much this tarnishes Goldman, legal or otherwise, remains to be seen. Gary Cohn, now an inside man, may be able to provide some needed help although, as the Wall Street Journal reported last December, Gary while still at the firm, would have weighed in on any 1MDB transactions.

I’ll conclude by encouraging Jake to keep the human interest stories coming.

I’ve got a few thoughts. Can Lloyd play the Irish spoons while Harvey Schwartz croons Brennan on the Moor? How about Goldman’s much feared hit-man and Congressional hall wanderer, John F.W. Rogers, belting out the Ramone’s, I Want to Be Sedated? Or, my favorite: Goldman top lawyer, Greg “the Palm” Palm, demonstrating sleight of hand prowess with that old confidence game, Three Card Monte?

To D.J. D-Sol: I understand, according to Kate’s article, that you’re now playing around with the idea of going retro and spinning/scratching vinyl. If so, let me offer up some 45’s and LP’s I inherited from my father.

Perhaps Mickey Katz singing Duvid Crockett; the Barry Sister’s version of Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen or how about that Yiddish favorite, Roumania, Roumania, sung by the incomparable Aaron Lebedeff?

I await your response (I’d be more than happy to hand deliver to Head Office).