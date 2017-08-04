Gone in 60 Seconds - The Fashion Edition

Progression in tech and the influence of social media has really sent the fashion industry into a frenzy — for better and for worse. Today’s customer wants the hottest styles right off the runway. A runway which was once viewed exclusively by industry insiders is now accessible to all from an Instagram feed. Naturally the calls for faster fashion would rise, but what is interesting is how it has dramatically changed the market. The demand and influence has grown so strong it has actually turned into a retail strategy. As Tupac once famously said, “You either evolve or you disappear.” Retailers have hurriedly taken heed of this outcry (perhaps listening to vintage Hip-Hop for inspo as I do), coming up with innovative strategies for satiating this tech savvy consumer.

This week Bloomingdale’s and Cotton have partnered with Who What Wear, a leading innovator of the "see-now-buy-now strategy," to provide an interactive, shoppable video, produced specifically for the social media age. And I was invited to a grab a sneak peek ahead of the launch! All they need is 60 seconds? This I had to see.

As I arrive at the behind-the-scenes making of Cotton’s first ever 60 Second Fashion Show, I realize I’m often so focused on the styling, I forget about the fabrics. And if I think about it, my favorite pieces are items made of cotton. What I effortlessly throw on to play with my nieces and nephew or grab coffee every day — the pieces that make me feel most comfortable and most like myself — are all made of cotton. And that’s pretty special.

With that said, Bloomingdale’s served cutting-edge silhouettes one after the other. While all looks possessed this common thread (cotton to be exact), there was no shortage of fashionable styling. I could barely keep track. Luckily, the popular trends of my High School years (errr maybe Middle School if I’m honest) are back with a vengeance!