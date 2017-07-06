I have occasionally tried to describe the Good Friday liturgy to folks unfamiliar with it, and I always come back to the visceral response it brings out in me as the candles are extinguished, the aumbry is emptied out, door left open, and we sit in the darkness of the tomb.

The physical response is reminiscent of my first experience of praying the Stations of the Cross, years ago as a student in the chapel of the Episcopal Campus Ministry at the University of Georgia. I can vividly remember how I was struck by the intensity of walking alongside Jesus on his final day.

Since then I’ve experienced the Stations in many contexts- small parishes, cathedrals, once on pilgrimage in Jerusalem with two other priests, finding the purported sites of each event described in the Stations inside the city walls, vendors respectfully keeping their distance, waiting until we finished our prayers before trying to sell us souvenir t shirts and fake pashmina shawls. Each and every time the anguish of that final walk of our Lord is made palpable for me.

We’ve shared the stations together at St. Mary’s and University Lutheran weekly over the season of Lent, and usually around the Fourth Station, when Jesus meets his mother, the anguish hits me:

“Is it nothing to you, all you who pass by? Look and see if there is any sorrow like my sorrow: For these things I weep; my eyes flow with tears; for a comforter is far from me, one to revive my courage: My eyes are spent with weeping; my stomach churns, my heart is wrung within me; my children are desolate, for the enemy has prevailed.

Great as the sea is your grief: Who shall heal you?”

Great as the sea is your grief.

This line haunts me, and I think it is meaningful that I always remember it incorrectly as: “Wide as the ocean is our grief....”

Because isn’t that a fitting, comfortable image for sorrow? A wide, rumbling ocean, waves rolling in in the darkness, a boundary-less infinity, a force of nature, reminding us of how small and temporary we are in comparison to the world.

The collect for the fourth station we used this Lent includes this intercession-

“Hear the cry of all victims of terror and abuse, give hope and solace to those who are bereaved. Grant that we may use such strength as we have to comfort, support, and protect all who grieve or are in need, for your tender mercies’ sake.”*

I know for me, this Lent has been a season of bereavement.

We have buried some long time members of St. Mary’s this year, and others have said goodbye to some of your own beloved friends and family members as well.

I’ve taken solace in the promise of the resurrection, in the sure and certain hope of eternal life, but I know that for me, the rawness of my sorrow has been aggravated by living in a world that has seemingly turned upside down- by daily reminders of our political chaos, news coverage of brutal hate crimes, school shootings, images of the dead and dying in Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan…the list goes on and on, wide and endless as the ocean, and in the midst of it we are asked to walk the pilgrimage of earthly death with our Savior, join him under the lash, carry the heaviness of his cross.

It can sometimes feel like we are being asked for too much, penitence crossing the line into punishment.

But whenever I get to that point, something pulls me back, keeps me from crying out to God “I just can’t give any more!”

It’s the image of Jesus as Salvator Mundi, Savior of the World.

In it, Christ holds the globus cruciger in his hand, a golden or crystal sphere topped and belted with the cross of his crucifixion.

It’s the same orb and cross, held by a king or queen at a coronation. The orb has its roots in pagan times, in early coins and artwork it was clutched in the hand of sovereigns, a primal symbol of this earthly plane and their dominance over it.

The cross came later, as Constantine made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire, and so, bejeweled and ornate, it surmounted and encircled the hand-held world, showing God’s primacy over all things earthly- and the whole thing small enough to hold in the palm of a hand, showing where the emperor thought he fit in in relation to both.

The globus cruciger these days is a relic of empire, and it seems anachronistic in this post-colonial world to see the globe of our world dominated by the cross of Christian empire, Church and State literally melded into a single thing.

Except when it rests in the hand of Jesus Christ, Salvator Mundi, Savior of the World.

There, it becomes a new symbol.

I envision it as the cross of Christ wrapping itself around this sinful and broken world, protecting it in a loving embrace.

It is solace. It is safety.

This in turn calls to mind that image from the psalms of God the mother hen gathering us up like chicks, hiding us under the shadow of his wings, spreading out across the wideness of the ocean of our grief, our loneliness, our anger, our outrage, our fear, and saying: “I am here with you in this.

You are not alone.

I have been here before, in these depths and despair, for your sake, to ensure that you will never mourn alone. Feel the love, the forgiveness, the rest enveloping you in me.

Settle into the darkness, into the silence under these wings.”

Tonight we dwell in the shadows, in death, with our Savior, our Father, our Mother, our Creator. Let us not rush too quickly to the new fire of Easter, to the blazing brilliance of the resurrection.

"Stay here with me,” Jesus says to us, “for just a little while, so that, in time, we might emerge together into this brutal, beautiful world, changed.”

Resurrected.

We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you- because by your holy cross you have redeemed the world.