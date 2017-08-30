Good Health Should Be An Investment Not An Expense So What's The Solution?

Qualified Health Coach, Emma-Jane Fry noticed a reoccurring theme over the past couple of years, regarding health and wellbeing in America, the people who most often need the help are the very same people that don’t have access to it. Along with thousands of other Health Coaches qualified with The Institute For Integrative Nutrition, she’s working hard to change that.

US health care costs 17% of GDP, a staggering $3.2 trillion or $10k per year per person. Costs are twice as much as those of other developed nations and Americans are in worse health than citizens of other OECD countries. It’s evident that health care is unevenly distributed, many have no access or poor access to it and it’s extremely expensive and unpredictable.

American spending, measured in trillions of dollars — 2016, $3.2 trillion was spent on health care, a number so large that it can be difficult to grasp its scale.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reveals what patients and their insurers are spending that money on, breaking it down by 155 diseases, patient age and category such as pharmaceuticals or hospitalisations. Among its findings:

Chronic, and often preventable diseases are a huge driver of personal health spending. The three most expensive diseases in 2016: diabetes ($101 billion), the most common form of heart disease ($88 billion) and back and neck pain ($88 billion).

Yearly spending increases aren't uniform: Over a nearly two-decade period, diabetes and low back and neck pain grew at more than 6 percent per year, much faster than overall spending. Meanwhile, heart disease spending grew at 0.2 percent.

Medical spending increases with age, about 38 percent of personal health spending in 2016 was for people over age 65.

Practically everyone knows health care in the United States is expensive — the most expensive in the world by seemingly every measure but few really understand why or what’s the solution is.

Good health should be an investment, not an expense.

A bold statement shared by many health coaches in America who are working one on one with clients, setting up workshops to teach people about food an nutrition, working in wellness centres, gyms, hospitals and even setting up affordable, low cost solutions such as online members clubs, courses and programs.

Preventable diseases are a huge driver of personal health spending, sustainable behaviour change however, is very difficult. A Health Coach is a supportive mentor and wellness authority who works with clients to help them feel their best through food and lifestyle changes. Instead of prescribing one diet or way of exercising, Health Coaches tailor individualised wellness programs to meet their clients' needs.