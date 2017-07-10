Good News and Better News...July 10, 2017

There is only one rule.

Everything else is suggestions based upon respect to that principle.

The one rule is simple: love your neighbor as yourself. It also has a valuable addendum: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In other words, while youâre loving yourself and your neighbor, youâll probably end up doing something, so start learning to:

Do for two.

Me and you.

So powerful is this rule that it has intelligently been dubbed âGolden.â It is not a thought. It is not a point of discussion. And it is not debatable based on our particular definition of âneighbor.â Matter of fact, it affords us the expansive notion that these others we are to âdo untoâ include dogs, cats, trees, the sky and the entire cosmos. (He that has an ear, let him hear.)

But this Golden Rule cannot be replaced, displaced or even considered equal with other practices.

For instance, I believe in prayer. Sometimes itâs very helpful in assisting me to love my neighbor as myself. But it is not a substitute.

I like to read the Good Book. It gives me insights on better ways to communicate with my neighbors. But reading is not living.

Going to church offers fellowship and encouragement to pursue the goalâyet attendance to such a worship experience does not guarantee adherence to the ultimate truth.

Jesus did not die for the sins of the worldâhe died for the Golden Rule. Because without it, the world is beset by sin.

I just thought I should mention this to you today, just in case you were getting caught up in recent spiritual fads and Biblical chicken tracks.

The good news is, there is a rule.