Good News, Everyone! There Is Slightly Less Inequality Now

Recently, the columnist David Brooks asked a couple of rhetorical questions about capitalism as he related the latest Census Bureau figures for last year, which find, Brooks writes, “The share of national income going to labor is now rising, while the share going to capital is falling”: “[W]hat if there are no structural flaws? What if the market is working more or less as it’s supposed to?” Brooks adds, “That’s certainly the evidence from the last two years.” He identifies “middle-class wage stagnation” as “the biggest economic fact driving American politics,” an arguable proposition, but let us set that aside.

According to “the common argument,” our reigning economic system has led to a radically unequal distribution of resources as “wages have become decoupled from productivity.” However, since 2015, “the benefits of economic growth have been shared more widely.” Patricia Cohen agrees that there has been “unmistakable progress,” that is “still dwarfed by profound changes that have been building for nearly a half-century: rising inequality and rusted-stuck incomes.” Last month, David Leonhardt, citing the economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman, brought attention to this graph, which depicts the income growth going to labor from 1980 and 2014.

New York Times

“In a well-functioning economy,” Brooks writes, “workers are rewarded for their productivity. As output, jobs and hours worked rise, so does income. Over the past two years, that seems to be exactly what’s happening.” What seems to have happened over the preceding generation is irrelevant, apparently. “The problem of the middle-class squeeze, in short,” he continues, “may not be with how the fruits of productivity are distributed, but the fact that there isn’t much productivity growth at all. It’s not that a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats; it’s that the tide is not rising fast enough.”

So the problem is productivity, not inequality, and since that is now the case, “radically different politics is demanded than we’re seeing today.” Namely, the radically different politics should be about “more antitrust enforcement and fewer licensing regulations,” letting in “more skilled immigrants,” putting more money into “human capital,” relaxing rules on “urban land usage,” apply a mystical concept called “market incentives” into education and health care, which are described as “low productivity sectors,” and subsidizing “more research into promising technologies like new energy storage systems.” The last point sounds eminently sensible and reasonable, but it is strange that education and health have a profit motive—but that is another matter.

“Despite eight years of economic growth since a brutal recession,” Binyamin Appelbaum wrote in the New York Times last Tuesday, “some politicians and economists have worried that many Americans have not felt the benefits of the expansion.” The new numbers from the Census Bureau “painted a brighter picture, suggesting that the recovery had shifted into a new phase in recent years and is now distributing its benefits more broadly.” This is not inaccurate, but adding after decades of systemic plunder would add context. Appelbaum cites the work of the Economic Policy Institute, which observed that “median household income in 2016 was still 2.4 percent lower than in 1999 — and 1.6 percent below the level reached in 2007, before the recession began.”

In other words, “The news was especially good for the poor,” as Brooks noted. Appelbaum, referring to the Census Bureau data, pointed out the Bureau also found that, adjusted for inflation, “average household income for the poorest fifth of households fell by $571” from 2006 to 2016, while “the average income for the wealthiest fifth of households rose by $13,479.” The news was especially good for the poor. Furthermore, “Racial disparities also have increased,” Appelbaum wrote. “The bureau reported that the median income for African-American households has fallen by 1.6 percent since 1999. The adjusted numbers provided by the Economic Policy Institute pegged the drop at 7.5 percent.”

Ben Leubsdorf reported in the Wall Street Journal that “incomes still hadn’t fully recovered from the 2001 recession after the technology boom and bust and then families were battered by the 2007-09 downturn, which was accompanied by a housing crash and global financial crisis. A slow and uneven recovery followed.” The Journal printed this chart, showing “how household-income thresholds have shifted since the previous time the median was at its highest point on record”:

Wall Street Journal