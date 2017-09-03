Goodbye, Robert E. Lee High School.

Whenever I hear the song “Rebel Rouser” by Duane Eddy, I think of going to High School pep rallies. I remember the cheerleaders, most of them young women of color, sporting their pom poms proudly while chanting “Robert. E. Lee”. I remember thinking it was a disjointed visual. Our high school was not where you’d think to find proud sons of the confederacy. In fact, the majority of the student body was Mexican American. And yet, here we were, singing the songs of Old Dixieland and trying to summon pride for a movement to which we could not relate. But all that’s about to change. Last week, the school board of the North East Independent School District of San Antonio, Texas made an historical decision. They decided unanimously to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. In light of the recent events that took place at Charlottesville, it’s not difficult to understand how they arrived at this decision. It contrasts the 5-2 vote against changing the name that took place in 2015. Ideas are floating around for what to call the school now, from Obama High, to a recent petition to name it after Greg Popovich, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs. With the entire country removing monuments to the confederacy, most of which were erected in the 20th century, the debate about how to proceed rages on. But at this little high school in San Antonio, change was inevitable.

San Antonio is the oldest major city in Texas. It was founded by Spanish missionaries in 1718. Surely you’ve heard of the battle of the Alamo, where “Texans” fought for independence from the land they’d colonized, which was Mexico. This portion of Mexico became the Republic of Texas, which eventually became a state in the Union. San Antonio’s population represents its storied history. There’s diversity represented in all parts of the city. But the majority of San Antonio is Mexican American. Some of these Mexican American families have been in Texas since it was Mexico. In history class in public schools of San Antonio, children are taught about the Texas Revolution and the Civil War, and perhaps a name like Juan Seguin will be mentioned among the Crockett, Bowie, or Travis name drops. But for the most part, San Antonio city students are taught about the glory of the victory fought by “Texians” who “won” and gained independence from Mexico. Texas history is taught like many other stories that are white washed in our history text books. Another historical source of pride for some Texans is that of the confederacy. But one person’s source or pride is another person’s symbol of oppression. And it was with deliberate disregard and disdain for entire classes of people that these institutions were named.

Robert E. Lee High School was founded in 1958, at the dawn of the civil rights movement. Many monuments to the confederacy were erected during the start of the Jim Crow era, or in the late 1950’s. We can see that Robert E. Lee High School followed that trend. The student body of Lee High School in 1958 was vastly different from its current demographic. Because of redrawing of the districts, gentrification, and population boom, Lee High School is now racially diverse, with many students of color. It’s no wonder then, that after 60 years of change and growth of a school, city, and nation that Lee’s name would eventually be received as ill-fitting. The general that led the war on the the United States for the purpose of preserving slavery is not a legacy that resonates with many of today’s students. Nor should they be expected to celebrate, dance for, and pay homage to this complex figure of American history. The students of Lee High School deserve better than to feel at odds with their namesake. They deserve better than to have to justify the actions of a man whose cause was juxtaposed to their own existence.

As a native San Antonian, a Chicana, Tejana, and former student of Robert E. Lee high school, I’m not unsympathetic to those who oppose this change. And I understand that the history of Lee and other figures have long held a place in our narrative, as well as shaped how we view ourselves and our country. It is for this reason that the names and statues and monuments must be removed. They have shaped us, and we are in charge of how we want to shape future generations. San Antonio is changing, along with the rest of the nation. Texas has a long history of racism. Both Chicanos and African Americans have endured the oppression institutional Texas sought to preserve. But this change represents the shift in the country that we must all be prepared for. Where we have schools and places of learning, we must encourage tolerance and teach history simultaneously. My grandparents belonged to the assimilationist class of Mexican Americans and I know they, too, would be shocked at what many are considering “erasing history”. But as their descendant, and as the descendants we all are of the confederacy, the Texas revolution, the civil rights era, and indeed the progress made in the last 50 years, we must demand better for future generations of Texas students.