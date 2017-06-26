Goodness. There’s a Bot for That.

Bots with a Purpose Thrive on Messenger

Just a year ago, we opened the Messenger Platform to help developers build bots for Messenger to enable people to chat with businesses and brands. We've learned a lot over that time about how the 1.2 billion strong Messenger community explores and connects; it's been amazing to see a new ecosystem develop. People use Messenger to find the perfect recipe or schedule important reminders, receive weather updates or play games (and more games!), as well as countless other helpful features from the over 100,000 bots for Messenger available today.

In addition to all this, we were - and continue to be - inspired by the way that the Messenger Platform has become a powerful tool for organizations and individual developers to offer critical help and advice to people all around the world. We were beyond thrilled to watch as so many organizations harnessed the power of the Messenger Platform to make the world a better place. We've seen many bots for Messenger launch and grow while bringing much-needed services to millions of different people around the world - from providing translation services for refugees to teens helping other teens with their homework. In fact, that type of work is now being recognized worldwide, particularly at Cannes this month where I saw two bots receive recognition for their creative work to help those in need. Anonymous Friend aimed to help Brazilian teens with drinking problems and increase Alcoholic Anonymous’ awareness among them. Not only did it win a Bronze at Cannes but also a Facebook Award. Chat Yourself won Gold, Silver and Bronze at Cannes for their bot that provides support for those suffering from Alzheimer’s by answering basic questions about their daily lives, to remember places, people and events. The possibilities seem to be endless, and we're excited to see how bots for good continue to thrive and grow.

Other examples of bots that are having a real impact on society include:

Tarjimly is a bot for Messenger that provides critical translation services for refugees and immigrants so they can speak with doctors, aid workers and legal representatives, among others. It connects these people in need with volunteer translators that are willing to help. The bot will route a request that may fit a specific translator, and if they are available, a connection is instantly made, allowing the translator and the person in need to have a secure and anonymous conversation. Recently, Tarjimly helped a family that fled Syria to resettle in the United States. The family uses the bot almost daily to communicate with aid workers to help them get school supplies for their children, provide employment resources, and other basic information about their new community in America.

UNICEF created the Messenger U-Report bot as a low-cost way to reach young people all over the world and engage them to have a positive impact on their environment. The bot has assisted in understanding young people’s views on development issues and has also helped them gain access to critical and even lifesaving information. U-Report has influenced policy, improved emergency response and empowered young people to get involved from countries all over the world - something that would have taken UNICEF years to do otherwise.

The Messenger community has also seen bots spring up to simply lend a hand with smaller things that can make a big difference. Christopher Bot helps kids remember to do their homework. If you’re a parent, I think I can already see you smiling. The Christopher Bot allows kids to set reminders that appear as messages, often humorous in tone, reminding students of their various assignments and sending them a list of things they need to get done at the end of every day. This simple but brilliant little bot has struck a chord with kids and found them where they’re spending time - on their smartphones - to give them the extra boost they might need. Oh, and the CEO of Christopher Bot is 14. Amazing.

The list goes on, of course. There’s Gyant, a bot for Messenger that enables people to quickly ask questions to help diagnose suspected illnesses. Free and confidential, Gyant checks your symptoms and narrows down the likely cause, then gives relevant advice via a short chat. This is a lot more efficient then doing a broad search on the Internet, which can be time consuming and scary. And there’s Momconnect, giving moms free access to maternal health information, or Parentspark, offering helpful information for moms and dads raising young kids.

Or if you need to focus on yourself for just a moment, there’s MeditateBot, which sets reminders to help establish a daily meditation practice to help you slow down a little and energize - something I know I can always benefit from.