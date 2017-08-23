Google and Walmart Partner for the Future

By Becky Johnson, Advertising Week

Google and Walmart announced a strategic partnership using Google’s apps and Walmart’s 4,700 stores and fulfillment centers. Currently Walmart’s online traffic is half of Amazon’s, but by partnering with Google, they look to take on the Prime giant with an eye to the future.

Walmart is including free two-day shipping without an annual membership, and even a discount for consumers willing to pick-up at the store. The pick-up discount is a nice touch for those wary of grocery delivery service and fees. Online grocery shopping has yet to take-off beyond a niche market, but if anyone was going to be successful in that arena, this partnership would be it.

The analogy of Amazon being a department store and Google Express being a mall populated with a variety of retailers only reinforces the importance of this alliance. The biggest inconveniences of a mall are the time and physicality of going, and the transport of goods back home. Using Google Homeand the Easy Reorder feature in Google Express, Google and Walmart are predicting consumers will prefer the convenience.

With that in mind, comparing Amazon and the Google-Walmart partnership is like comparing apples-to-oranges. Google and Walmart clearly promote a vision of allowing the consumer to leverage voice activation and AI to bring more convenience to domestic management, whereas Amazon is more about entertainment management.

