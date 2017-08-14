Google Domains Boots White Supremacist Site The Daily Stormer

Tech giant Google has canceled the domain registration for The Daily Stormer just hours after the white supremacist, neo-Nazi site was dropped by web-hosting company GoDaddy.

“We are cancelling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service,” a Google spokesperson told HuffPost in an email.

The Daily Stormer had moved its domain registration to Google on Monday after GoDaddy announced over the weekend that it was dropping the site for violating its terms of service. GoDaddy gave the hate site 24 hours to move to another provider.

On Sunday, the site had published a demeaning and misogynistic article about Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday when James Alex Fields allegedly drove his car into protesters against the “Unite the Right” rally, a gathering of white supremacist groups.

The Daily Stormer, which was started by Andrew Anglin in 2013 and named after the infamous Nazi paper Der Stürmer, is the top hate website in America, according to a recent Southern Poverty Law Center report. Current Alexa rankings indicate that it has even eclipsed the traffic of Stormfront, a white supremacist online forum founded by former Ku Klux Klan leader Don Black in the mid-1990s. The Daily Stormer is known for using overtly racist and anti-Semitic language and imagery in its articles. It frequently features white supremacist leaders and symbols on its front page.