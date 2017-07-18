Google Glass is back and we've tried them

"Google Glass? What a disappointment," many will think. And rightly so. After years of talking about them as the device of the future, the gadget that would end the need to carry a mobile , Alphabet's bet for the 'dressable' electronics market seemed to deflate in early 2015, just over a year After going on sale.

They were expensive. The device, known as "explorer edition" and little more than a prototype, cost about 1,500 euros. But that was not his main problem. It did not seem to have a well defined function either. As its name implied, the glasses were more of an attempt for the target audience to explore what could be done with them. A pilot test paid for by the clients.

Normal, therefore, that they did not finish curdling. In January of 2015 the company announced that it would leave the program of "explorers" of Glass. Since then, much silence.

Today we know that the famous glasses were not dead (or parranda). Over the past year and a half Google and several partners and distributors have developed tests together with several companies around the world to try to find uses in the business market.

Information on these tests has been filtered in a timely manner, but without precise details. The glasses no longer depend on the research and development department of the company , but have become part of the same team responsible for the Nest devices.

Large companies, like Boeing, have been using them in certain divisions for months . In production and assembly chains, or expertise in inventory control and have a screen where to consult information while working with the hands can save a lot of time and increase productivity.

Today Alphabet and its partners partners have officially announced the availability of these new Glass, which will be known as Enterprise Edition . THE WORLD has had the opportunity to try one of the models.

The glasses are not the same as those that could be acquired in the version "explorer". They have better processor, more memory, a design that allows to bend the pins as in the conventional glasses (when folds are turned off) and a glass prism (the surface where the image is projected that the user sees floating in its field of vision) of Larger size. In general, they are more comfortable and incorporate design innovations that greatly simplify the use, such as a magnetic charge cable.

They also solve one of the biggest problems that had the original glasses: when recording with them there was no visual indication that warned the involuntary protagonists of the videos and photographs. Now a little pilot lights up when the recording starts. The control method, in any case, is the same. You can slide your finger on the pin, which has a touch surface, or use voice command.

Alphabet, from now on, will focus solely on making the device , but the distributors will be responsible for giving it life with its own software and adapted to the needs of each company. The final price will not depend on Google , but on them.

Spain's Streye will be one of only two European licensed distribution companies. It has created its own platform that allows to use the glasses to re transmit video in real time and receive comments from the spectators - an application especially indicated for medical or technical surroundings. It will also develop custom applications for different customers.