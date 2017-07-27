Google, in times of floods. When the Internet of things,did an amazing thing

First, let’s stop and take a moment to send love and light to the people of Peru,who have experienced the most devastating floods and mudslides. When I saw this story, PERU FLOODS: PERUVIANS CRY FOR HELP OVER SOCIAL MEDIA, it made me think about the role Internet has played after natural disasters.

Flood everywhere, roads closed, people evacuated, no drinking water… the only thing available was internet. Googles Project Loon, within seconds, filled the void in areas where cell phone service was lost while millions of Peruvians looked to resources including Twitter and Facebook to keep informed, locate loved ones, notify authorities and express support.

A part of Google parent company Alphabet, the company successfully connected tens of thousands of people in Peru for the last seven weeks, where flooding has destroyed homes and roads. According to Alphabet, the balloons provided 160GB of data to tens of thousands of users, or enough data to send and receive 30 million WhatsApp messages, or two million emails. Beyond that, an estimated 76 per cent of Pervuians have used Internet to let their families know they're ok, during the disaster.

Project Loon by @Google is a revolutionary disaster relief. Efforts in Peru show that Project Loon could be a model for relief programs. — SaiShyam Appannagari (@MysticShyam) May 18, 2017

Google calls it a “network of balloons travelling on the edge of space, designed to connect people in rural and remote areas, help fill coverage gaps, and bring people back online after disasters”. Project Loon balloons travels in the stratosphere, approximately 20 km above the Earth’s surface, latching on to layers of wind as directed by software algorithms to determine where they need to go. In the end, they form one large communications network.

10 Google internet balloons were all over Kenya today. Seems like they are being tested for internet shutdown during elections. #ProjectLoon pic.twitter.com/NRkvcyOH6m — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) July 17, 2017

Project Loon had been testing in Peru with telecom company Telefonica for months. So when flooding and mudslides ravaged Peru this spring, the infrastructure was already in place to provide emergency internet for those affected. Users of the service would experience much the same service as if they were using Telefonica as normal - except the signal was being provided via the balloons rather than traditional masts.

The project launched in 2013 (at the time with Google branding), but the Peru efforts are the first time the company provided internet for so many people. The balloons were launched from the US territory of Puerto Rico before being guided south. They provided internet to people in flood zones around Lima, Chimbote, and Piura. The connectivity covered an area of 40,000 square kilometres, roughly the size of Switzerland.

The Verdict:

Facebook and Google have been taking all the headlines for pioneering to bring internet coverage to all areas of the globe, They both are heading towards the stars to setup systems that should cover the globe in internet connectivity.

The concept - whether balloons or drones - still faces a number of challenges, most related to keeping the equipment in the air. Both Project Loon and Facebook’s Aquila have seen their technology crash land.

Those seem like some big, but not impossible, challenges to overcome. But, I’m glad to see that someone is at least giving thought to using all of these connected devices for something more useful than, say, advertising. What i love is, how these companies are taking active initiative, eager to display an understanding that with great social power, also comes great social responsibility.

It doesn’t take a social media strategist to start a Facebook page or to begin tweeting to help a community during its time of need. If a disaster ever strikes near you, and I pray that it does not, use the Internet as a tool.