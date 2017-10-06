Google Aims To Give Cell Reception To Puerto Rico Via Experimental Balloons

Google will begin using an experimental balloon to try and restore emergency cellular reception service to the devastated island of Puerto Rico after the Federal Communications Commission approved a license on Friday.

The tech giant aims to use it Project Loon program to restore emergency service to the island, where fewer than a fourth of the cell towers are working. FCC chief of staff Matthew Berry tweeted the news on Friday evening, two days after the commission approved a $77 million plan to restore telecommunications services to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was also a hurricane victim.

Project Loon, a program that would bring internet and cell service to rural and remote areas across the world through polyethylene balloons, has yet to be fully developed in Google’s innovation lab. But its plan is to equip balloons with redesigned components of traditional cell towers, made lighter and powered with solar panels.

BREAKING: FCC issues experimental license to Google to provide emergency cellular service in Puerto Rico through Project Loon balloons. — Matthew Berry (@matthewberryfcc) October 6, 2017

A spokesperson with X, Google’s innovation lab responsible for the project, told Mashable it was unclear if the balloons would be as successful in responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as it had been when extreme flooding hit Peru in May.

“We were able to connect people in Peru quickly because we were already working closely with Telefonica on some testing; in this case, things are a little more complicated because we’re starting from scratch,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result of Hurricane Maria, 90 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power, making communication nearly impossible. A week after Maria made landfall, residents in the United States reported being completely unable to get in contact with their families on the island.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also expressed interest in helping to restore Puerto Rico’s power by using the company’s solar infrastructure technology.