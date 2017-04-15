TECH
04/15/2017 06:08 am ET | Updated 1 day ago

Google Searches For 'World War 3' And 'Trump War' Hit All Time High

Online searches for "going to war" are also spiking.

By Lee Moran

More people are using Google to look up the phrase “World War 3” than ever before, the online giant has revealed.

Searches for the terms “Trump War” and “Nuclear War” have also soared during the past few weeks as global concern appears to rise over Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Google began tracking enquiries on its search engine in 2004. The graph below demonstrates how the above mentioned phrases have fared since then:

Google Trends

Other popular searches include “Syria World War 3,” “Going To War” and “Russia US War.”

Google Trends

The escalation in war-related searches comes just weeks after President Donald Trump took office, and follows several developments in American foreign policy.

On April 6, the U.S. launched 59 missiles toward a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical attack that Syrian President Bashar Assad allegedly ordered. Two days later, a Navy strike group moved toward the Korean peninsula, reportedly over concerns over North Korea’s weapons program.

On Thursday, Trump ordered the dropping of America’s biggest non-nuclear bomb (dubbed “the mother of all bombs”) in Afghanistan to combat the self-styled Islamic State terror network.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Donald Trump International News Syria Terrorism Politics

CONVERSATIONS

Google Searches For 'World War 3' And 'Trump War' Hit All Time High