Google Searches For 'World War 3' And 'Trump War' Hit All Time High

More people are using Google to look up the phrase “World War 3” than ever before, the online giant has revealed.

Searches for the terms “Trump War” and “Nuclear War” have also soared during the past few weeks as global concern appears to rise over Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Google began tracking enquiries on its search engine in 2004. The graph below demonstrates how the above mentioned phrases have fared since then:

Google Trends

Other popular searches include “Syria World War 3,” “Going To War” and “Russia US War.”

Google Trends

The escalation in war-related searches comes just weeks after President Donald Trump took office, and follows several developments in American foreign policy.