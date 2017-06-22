At this point, we’re not surprised when Goop’s health and wellness claims turn out to be shady. But this latest case is out-of-this-world strange.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site pulled a claim about “energy-balancing” body stickers after Gizmodo spoke with a NASA expert who pointed out the claim was untrue. Goop initially promoted the pricey Body Vibes stickers ($60 for a 10-pack) by claiming they “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” and even treat certain ailments thanks in part to being made with the “same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear.”
But Gizmodo’s Rae Paoletta published a piece Thursday in which a NASA expert pointed out the agency’s spacesuits don’t contain conductive carbon material at all, not to mention he found the supposed science behind the product to be “a load of BS.” Goop subsequently pulled the spacesuit claim, though not the piece promoting the stickers.
Meanwhile, Body Vibes’ website still claims its stickers “use an exclusive material originally developed for NASA” that “can hold specific frequency charges that naturally stimulate the human body’s receptors.”
Suuure they do.
Goop is no stranger to sticky health claims: This year alone, the brand caught fire for plugging needless products like leaf-scented perfume and pricey “anti-mold” shower heads. Then there’s the potentially dangerous health advice, like its suggestions to use vaginal eggs and consider iodine supplements, which can actually harm some healthy people.
Through it all, Paltrow stands by her brand. She recently announced she’s taking a break from acting to focus on being a female business leader, a role “that people are not comfortable with,” she said this week at the Cannes Lions Festival. She also joked to Jimmy Kimmel about her site’s wacky recommendations earlier this month, saying, “I don’t know what the fuck we talk about!”
After this latest go-round, we definitely don’t either. Meanwhile, Goop is looking into NASA’s comments, according to a statement sent to HuffPost:
As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop. Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.
