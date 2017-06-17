Someone Trolled A GOP Senator By Signing Him Up To Nickelback Emails

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is not diggin’ this at all.

On Friday, he tweeted that someone had signed several of his email accounts up to Nickelback promotional newsletters. “It’s. Not. Funny,” he wrote:

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters:



It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

While signing people up to spam email is never to be condoned, Sasse does have major form in trolling the Canadian rock band himself.

Over the past 16 months, he’s repeatedly used Twitter to poke fun at the group:

The cat in the hat is currently on tour with Nickelback and unavailable to comment https://t.co/lLHKDXYr5A — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 16, 2017

if it weren't for Nickelback, there'd be no risk of a trade war https://t.co/BbP2DIdMoP — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 26, 2017

I think I've been clear:

If you don't buy my book, I'm gonna start tweeting Nickelback lyrics.



To make it to stop:https://t.co/muK8YttvuM https://t.co/PX3pz2ZJIw — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 26, 2017

The first #GOPdebate candidate that promises an exec order deporting Nickelback has my endorsement: https://t.co/MR6ZXhntBz — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 15, 2016

It’s also not the first time someone has added Sasse to the band’s mailing list:

Oddly this is not the first time someone has signed @BenSasse up for Nickelback mailing lists. pic.twitter.com/BzHqAtmogo — Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) June 16, 2017

Sasse said the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) was behind the latest prank:

Hatch’s office hasn’t confirmed its role in the joke, but did use the opportunity to indulge in some more trolling:

Just didn't want you to miss this. It must be a big day in the Sasse house. pic.twitter.com/0CVBtbrWMT — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 16, 2017

Sasse saw the funny side, as did many of his Twitter followers:

Actually it's hilarious. — Han in Corbynite (@turnageb) June 16, 2017

Politifact rates this statement false. It is actually very funny. — YOUNG MT (@MXTracy66) June 16, 2017

Some Twitter users, however, used the exchange to quiz both Sasse and Hatch over the GOP’s health care reform:

Ben, "this is how we remind you" to let us know what's in the bill. Get it. Like the hit Nickelback song — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 16, 2017

So if you won't listen to Nickelback, will you listen to experts in hearings on healthcare before voting on AHCA? — Vote4Heyl (@tonyheyl) June 16, 2017

Ha. Hilarious stuff. Now where's the health care bill you're hiding from the tens of millions it will literally condemn to bankruptcy/death? — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) June 16, 2017