Someone Trolled A GOP Senator By Signing Him Up To Nickelback Emails

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is not diggin’ this at all.
On Friday, he tweeted that someone had signed several of his email accounts up to Nickelback promotional newsletters. “It’s. Not. Funny,” he wrote:
While signing people up to spam email is never to be condoned, Sasse does have major form in trolling the Canadian rock band himself.
Over the past 16 months, he’s repeatedly used Twitter to poke fun at the group:
It’s also not the first time someone has added Sasse to the band’s mailing list:
Sasse said the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) was behind the latest prank:
Hatch’s office hasn’t confirmed its role in the joke, but did use the opportunity to indulge in some more trolling:
Sasse saw the funny side, as did many of his Twitter followers:
Some Twitter users, however, used the exchange to quiz both Sasse and Hatch over the GOP’s health care reform:
