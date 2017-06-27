Mitch McConnell Delays Vote On GOP Senate Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON ― Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told senators on Tuesday that he will delay a vote on the Senate GOP health care bill until after the July Fourth recess.

Senators were originally slated to vote on the highly divisive bill later this week, following a closed-door process by McConnell and other Senate GOP leaders to draft and rush through the bill.

McConnell’s decision came one day after the Congressional Budget Office determined that the bill would result in 22 million fewer people with health insurance by 2026, and 15 million fewer just in the next year.

The bill was in peril and lacked the votes it needed to pass, with at least five GOP senators saying they would not vote to proceed with it.

Republican senators were invited to the White House on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting to discuss the bill.