GOP health care bill is really a tax cut and has little to do with fixing anything

WASHINGTON -- It is called the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 and it is the Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). But there are a few things that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not highlighting about the bill that really is worthy of looking into.

Let’s begin with the fact that the Senate Republicans are not repealing Obamacare. If you choose to keep the three of the most important parts of the law such as guaranteeing preexisting conditions do not prevent people from being able to buy insurance, allowing families to keep their kids on their plans till the age of 26 and there are tax penalties in the bill that will likely be adopted then you have altered the law not repealed it.

So, to be clear the Republicans are not repealing Obamacare, something Maine Moderate Sen. Olivia Snow and Kentucky’s Conservative Rand Paul have admitted many times on camera.

Second point is that the bill is far less about fixing the nation’s health care problems and more about a tax cut. There is an undeniable fact (confirmed by PolitiFact) that has not been challenged, the bill would cut $774 billion from Medicaid to pay for a large tax break for the rich.

According to multiple analysts forty-four-point-six percent of the benefits of the tax cuts would go to the highest-earning one percent of the public.

Numbers released in the Congressional Budget Office markup of the bill that were released on Monday shows that of the 22 million people the CBO projected would lose coverage under the Senate bill, 15 million are currently covered by Medicaid.

Lest you think the Republican dream of Medicaid cuts are new, you would be very wrong. "Medicaid: Sending it back to the states. Capping its growth rate. We've been dreaming of this since I've been around, since you and I were drinking at a keg," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in March at an event hosted by the conservative National Review magazine.

If this bill passes the republican Congress would end the Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults. They would make very deep cuts to federal support for the overall program, which covers more than 70 million low-income Americans. They would hand over responsibility to the states giving them far more control and flexibility in administering the program, but also require governors and legislators to foot much more of the bill for the health care.

According to The Hill, Ohio Gov. John Kasich ratcheted up his criticisms on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D). He didn’t want to talk about how Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) might vote, but said Portman understands his objections to the Senate plan.

“I’ve talked to Rob a million times; he knows exactly what my concerns are,” Kasich said, adding that he’s warned Portman against being swayed by minor concessions from leaders.

“I told him, ‘If they hand you a few billion dollars on opioids … that’s like spitting in the ocean,’” compared to the hundreds of billions the bill would cut from Medicaid, Kasich said.

With the states playing such a big role in this new process it is very possible they could help to sink the bill. They want a seat at the table and for now, while they have been able to voice their opinions, there has been little evidence that the Senate is listening.

With the Senate getting ready for the 4th of July recess it will be interesting to see how they will received back home. The fate of this bill likely rests in what happens between now and August 1st the day the Senate will get their summer recess.