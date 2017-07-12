Gorakshep : Last Stop During My Everest Base Camp Trek

Battling wind storms with dramatic Himalayas on right side and walking through huge rocky boulders was epitome of trekking adventure for me while approaching Gorakshep during my maiden Everest Base Camp Trek with Icicles Adventure Treks.

Gorakshep was place of self discovery for me in many ways. It was a site like i had never seen and been before in my life. With few tea houses for overnight stay offering lodging and fooding services, large sandy ground ahead with directions showing way to Kalapathher and iconic Everest base camp. Top of Kalapathher at 5643 meters was highest point where i had ever been and stepping at Everest base camp (5380 meters above sea level) had always been my dream.

Kalapathher, not completely ‘kala’ or blackish hill with sparse small bush as vegetation nearby Gorakshep is the best place to view epic scenery of Everest Himalayan range. And according to our team plan, guided by our trekking guide Shiva brother, we hiked for sunset views over Nuptse and Everest rather than next morning’s sunrise.We left our tea house at 4 pm and reached the highest point of trek before sunset. That time, as i looked around my surroundings, i simply couldn’t believed my eyes that these types of Himalayan landscapes exists in my country Nepal. It was freezing cold, the water in my bottle started to freeze, however, as the warm rays of sun turned snow white peaks into golden color, i simply couldn’t stop my tears rolling out of my eyes. Immediately, as i opened my gloves to call my parents back home, my hand started freezing and it was short conversation with my mom at that altitude. NT mobile connection also amazed me that time giving so good network, but as i turned back, i noticed i was standing just below the mobile tower itself. According to Shiva, there were NT tower along with weather mapping and other cameras installed to record live view of Everest 24/7 online.

Sakesh Karanjit Everest view from Kalapathher

Now while descending down the hill, natural light was getting dimmer but moon light was making the scene even more wonderful. But the route was pitch black and carrying head torch came into use for the first time during our trek. Cautiously Parbat, our assistant guide, guided us safely back to tea house for dinner.

Our plan of hiking up Kapathher that day was successful. My physical limits were tested and it was matter of feeling proud after making it out at the end. I remember that it was ‘Snowland Lodge’ in Gorakshep where we stayed in. It was full house while we arrived there and can’t imagine how i could have managed staying comfortably that night without all arrangements being made by my associated trekking company Icicles.

Earlier that same day, one foreigner was looking quite worried as he was chatting with a guy at front desk of lodge. When i came to know his matter of concern, actually he was looking for contact number of ‘Oxygen Lodge’ at Lobuche so that he could book a next day room over there. Luckily yesterday it was the same lodge where we had stayed and i had picked a visiting card from there. After i showed him the card with contact number in it, he immediately clicked a photo of card with his cell phone and was very thankful to me. I realized that day helping others is what makes us happy in true sense.

Gorakshep was 5164 meters or nearly 17000 feet above sea level and that altitude was slowly hitting my head. Dizziness and motion sickness like feeling also had appeared that time, but big thanks to our guide who constantly suggested me to drink plenty of water. But the problem was local water at Gorakshep was not favorable for drinking. And there was no way for me to take unboiled water. At Kitchen counter, a boy said there is a shortage of water, but enough black tea and soup. I ordered a bowl of garlic soup for immediate relief from headache and filled black tea full in my hard plastic bottle to keep me hydrated.Taste was not the best, but it was my best alternative there at that time. I could see other foreigners buying plastic mineral water for 600 NPR each, but that was merely an option for me.

While Gorakshep was great challenge for me, it was worth taking it. Based on my experience best time that i recommend to go for Everest base camp trek would be just a week before main season that is during last week of March where there shall be less traffic in Himalayas and other options might be during just after end of main season(month of April).

I was very much tired after Kalapathher hike, it was a very good night sleep that night. As I was sleeping at higher elevation, knock knocks with hustle and bustle of other hikers preparing for early morning hike to Kalapathher woke me up. That time i felt relieved that i had already seen sunset views a day before. Sunrise views from top might also be pleasing to eyes, but waking up at 3 am in the morning, preparing and hiking strenuously in a pitch dark route was not my kind of preference.

A few hours later, after sunrise, i stepped out our lodge, stretched out my body like always, had a healthy breakfast with bottle filled with black tea(without sugar) and got ready for big moment to step at EBC. In this was i spent my last stop of EBC trek at Gorakshep and followed our guide’s footsteps on the way to Everest base camp.