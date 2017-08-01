Gordon Ramsay Schools Us On How To Make The Perfect Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are surprisingly tricky to make. No one can agree on whether or not to add milk, and everyone claims to have the perfect method.
As it turns out, so does Gordon Ramsay.
Earlier this season he demonstrated to the “Master Chef” contestants how to make perfect scrambled eggs. We gave it a try and can confirm that these eggs are perfection. (And they come out just as light and creamy as when you scramble your eggs in a double boiler, but it takes less than half the time.)
The ultimate sin when making scrambled eggs is overcooking them, so here’s how Ramsay suggests you cook yours to prevent that from occurring:
- Start off with cold eggs, straight from the refrigerator.
- Don’t use a frying pan. Use a sauce pan with higher sides.
- Don’t whisk your eggs! Break down the eggs in the sauce pan with a rubber spatula, and never stop stirring.
- Don’t season your eggs with salt and pepper at the beginning of the process or they’ll “go gray” and turn watery. Wait to season the eggs until the very end of the cooking process.
- For every 2 eggs you cook, add 1 small knobs of butter to the pan with them.
- Turn the stove to high, and cook for 30 seconds while stirring quickly with a rubber spatula. Every 30 seconds, take the pan off the heat for 30 seconds while stirring. Go back and forth ― 30 seconds on the heat, 30 seconds off the heat ― until the eggs are creamy. It should take about 4 minutes to finish.
- Add a teaspoon of crème fraîche at the very end of the process, to make the eggs creamy and cool them down to stop them from overcooking.
Now, watch to video above to see Ramsay in action and watch the genuinely-impressed faces of the contestants.
