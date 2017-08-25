Got Poor Credit? Be Wise And Repair It

Many of us have gotten into a financial challenge that led to the use of credit cards or other debt. But it's key to pay back the debt one way or another. A credit profile is an important measure of a borrower's financial standing. A good credit score lets you access personal loans, such as mortgage or auto loan, at favorable interest rates. A few percentage points may not seem much in terms of your monthly bill but the total interest payments that you'll end up paying will be much higher. In other words, your total borrowing cost over the course of the loan, especially if it's long-term debt, will be greater if you have bad credit.

In the current economy, there's more people with questionable credit than you'd think. The real unemployment and underemployment rates are higher than what the government (and most politicians) would like to admit. Additionally, middle-class Americans have seen stagnant real-wage growth for more than a decade. An estimated 68 million people have bad or poor scores, according to credit.com, which means a score lower than 601. Nearly one-third of adult Americans have bad credit.

The need to repair credit

In the short-term, a low credit score — as measured by one of three major credit reporting agencies — makes important transactions more difficult, such as renting an apartment or passing an employment background check. There are many other negative consequences. Aside from getting charged high interest rates, you may get rejected when applying for new credit including emergency loans. Your insurance premiums may skyrocket. Moreover, you may be required to provide a security deposit. Or when it comes to mobile, your cellphone company may not give you a contract. And if you do manage to get a phone, you'll probably get bombarded with calls from debt collectors.

But a low credit score isn't necessarily an indicator of your future credit profile. The past doesn't have to equal the future. Higher income, debt relief, cutting expenses, paying on time and other common-sense practices improve your financial well-being. There are resources out there, such as credit repair firms, that help consumers navigate their way to better financial standing in the eyes of lenders. It'll require discipline but, as they say, good things take time. Alternatively, filing for bankruptcy may be an option so you can eliminate certain debts and restructure others.

Credit-repair service providers can help you dispute errors on your credit report. Mistakes are more common than Americans think. For example, retailers and credit card companies may not report cash settlements and payments to major credit bureaus, making it appear as if you didn't pay your bill. You should settle any disputes and ensure that your credit report contains accurate information.

The credit repair and legal industries have a few bad players, so you'll need to exercise caution. Here are ways to evaluate your options.

1. Avoid overly biased pitches

Marketing plays an important role for any service business. However, there are unethical people out there who are only out to get a quick buck against vulnerable debtors. You should look for more than biased sales pitches when analyzing different credit repair or legal services. Do some research. Find out how the process works, and see if their proposed fees are reasonable.

2. Be wary of guarantees

It may be smart to take your car to a mechanic who stands behind his work, but guarantees are a red flag in credit repair or in the legal system. Be weary of firms or lawyers who guarantee you an improved credit score or legal outcome. They don't deserve your business.

3. Look for timely communication

One of the most common complaints people have with credit repair companies is that they don’t communicate well or return calls in a timely manner. Find a firm or lawyer who cares about your status in the process.