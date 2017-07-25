Got Privilege? Use It.

Whether in academia, social media, or casual conversation, the term "privilege" has seeped through our political and everyday discourse - and it makes us uncomfortable. Privilege applies to anyone with an unearned advantage, whether related to race, sexual orientation, class, gender, or other social identifier. Privilege is saying and doing things that would get most people fired from a Dairy Queen, yet allow you to be elected into and maintain the highest position in public office. Privilege is having no experience teaching or managing a school, yet becoming the Secretary of Education. Privilege is knowing that your rights were written into the constitution, not tacked on as an afterthought. Privilege is never having to explain to your child how to survive a routine police encounter. Privilege is not having to defend which public restroom you choose to use. As a result, you're told to "check your privilege." But, does "checking one's privilege" serve to undermine the social constructs that perpetuate a status quo of inequality, or does it simply serve as a reason for the privileged to pat themselves on the back and deepen their self regard?

While the ultimate privilege is not recognizing that something is a problem because it doesn't affect you personally, a step towards recognition is too often seen as the solution. And while you can't fight a problem if you don't realize it exists, recognition is just the first step. Such awareness often leads to feelings of guilt and shame for being dealt a hand in your favor, or self regard for being aware enough to recognize your inherited advantage. Recognition may be great for self improvement purposes, but "checking your privilege" by rendering hierarchies transparent does not in and of itself lead to their dismantling. Does it not just serve to make those at the top feel better about their unearned advantage, while basking in the warmth of self awareness? Does it not bequeath a savior mentality that perpetuates inequality by encouraging us to take action to "save" the underprivileged?

When someone tells you to "check your privilege," it's not about conceding that you have an easy life - privilege and suffering are not mutually exclusive. It's about recognizing that you will never face certain struggles that are reserved for specific groups of people because of institutionalized oppression. It's not your fault that if you're white in America and go to a drugstore to buy band-aids, they'll typically match your skin tone. It's not your fault that the shampoo you use will be found in the "hair care" aisle, not the aisle labeled "ethnic products." It's not your fault for being born into privilege, but it's your responsibility to use it for good.

So what exactly do we do? Many well meaning nonprofit organizations, companies, and people strive to "empower" those most "vulnerable" sectors of society and fight for equality for the "oppressed." This kind of rhetoric not only treads a dangerous line of condescension, but perpetuates the mentality that the underprivileged live in self-imposed states of oppression from which they need to be saved. Instead, we can choose to leverage our collective advantage to deal with those who share our privilege, and fight for equity - not equality.

The difference between equality and equity is crucial. While equality strives to promote fairness, it assumes that we all start from the same place. As privilege has it, we don't. Equity allows each person to have the resources they need to succeed regardless of any social identifier. It's not enough that everyone has access to education. When inner-city schools in California tenure teachers after two years and the quality of education directly correlates with the socioeconomic status of the school district a parent can afford to live in - that's not equity. It's not enough to have voting rights legislation. When voter identification requirements directly suppress minority votes - that's not equity. It's not enough to have access to healthcare. When an estimated 45,000 Americans die each year from lack of health insurance - that's not equity.