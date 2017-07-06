Got the Corporate Blues? Leave them behind by Volunteering Overseas

It’s Monday morning and the sun is shining, but inside your head are rain clouds. Now, just about everyone gets Mondayitis, but when Tuesday comes and you still feel down in the dumps, you may have a serious case of corporate blues. You may not be in the right job, or you may simply need a break from it in order to reassess your career goals. You may need to try something else that’s radically different to find out what those goals are.

Living in Africa, I have had the privilege of coming across a lot of volunteers from all walks of life who have often been inspired by one thing or another to let everything go and move to a developing country in search for a new perspective and experience. Elisa Chan is one of them, a senior marketer from Sydney, Australia who had gone through an existential crisis of sorts and decided to take a break from the high-flying corporate world. She didn’t hate her job or life in Sydney, but found herself questioning her contribution to the world at 4am on a regular basis. She was successful by every measure, yet still felt something was missing.

“The thought of dropping everything – and I mean everything – the comfort of a nice home, my career and leaving behind friends and family wasn’t easy. My biggest worry was about whether I’d have anything to come back to.”

Nevertheless Elisa, took the plunge and headed off to Zambia. She spent her time in Zambia working as a volunteer consultant for TechnoServe, a nonprofit that promotes business solutions to poverty in developing countries.

During Elisa’s time in Zambia she was working with HIV patients on a project aimed at improving their nutritional status and in 2014 following her stint with TechnoServe, she was one of the first Australian’s to be named a Global Community Champion for Women’s Economic Empowerment by UNWomen's Knowledge Gateway. Her role with UNWomen gave her the opportunity to help women in developing countries build business skills through the use of social media and speaking opportunities around the world.

And as for the niggling worry of what she’d have to come back to career-wise in Australia? She needn’t have given it a second thought. Shortly after she finished up with UNWomen, she caught up with Luke Clifton a Group Executive from Macquarie Telecom Group and he gave her the green light to return to the company. She took on the job of leading the Telecom marketing team. And to top it off, with the support of the business, she continues to fulfill her passion for raising awareness about improving the economic, political and social futures of women around the world, such as by launching the company's inaugural International Women's Day event last year.

Fast-forward two years and Elisa now the Marketing Director for the group’s hybrid IT and data centre operations business Macquarie Cloud Services. She said she’s happy and calm (though busy) and has lost the restless energy. And the benefits of her time volunteering in Zambia continue to bear fruit. She recently found out that the nutritional badging program she devised is being finalised by the UN's World Food Program and Technoserve. This means that soon all processed foods in Zambia that meet a certain nutritional criteria will feature the badge Elisa came up with during her time there. How’s that for an achievement?

Taking a big plunge isn’t easy, but more often than not it pays off because the experiences you acquire overseas will have currency when you get back, provided you find an organization that values the same things you do (which is in fact essential for a happy work life). Elisa encourages others to take that first step towards a life changing experience.

“I never anticipated that volunteering would open so many doors for me, both personally and professionally, and I’m extremely grateful for the support I had along the way. Leaving for Zambia was one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

The TechnoServe Fellows Program, formerly known as the Volunteer Consultant Program, is a highly competitive fellowship where business professionals have the unique opportunity to contribute their skills to help change the lives of those living in poverty. They experience the field of international development firsthand while building new skills and challenging themselves in a cross-cultural and entrepreneurial environment.