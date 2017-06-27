“Gotham” star Donal Logue is reaching out on social media after his child, Jade Logue, apparently went missing.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, posting a photo of Jade and writing, “Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6′2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ — donal logue (@donallogue) June 27, 2017

Not many details are known at this point, but fans and friends have offered support to Logue on social media. Kurt Sutter, the creator of “Sons of Anarchy,” one of the many series that Logue appeared on, was among those to retweet the message.

The NYPD told HuffPost they can’t confirm or deny a report has been filed on a potential missing person except to that person’s family, though E! News is reporting no formal complaint is on file at this time.