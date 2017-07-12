Government Overreach and the Continuing Sad Saga of Guantanamo

Last Friday, while much of the world’s attention was focused on the G20 summit, Attorney General Sessions traveled to the American prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The purpose of the trip was to reiterate the Trump Administration’s support for keeping the facility open and for continuing the military commission prosecutions that have dragged on there for years. The timing of the trip was curious. It came just days after yet another revelation of government shenanigans that continue to expose the entire military commission process as a sham.

At the heart of any fair criminal proceeding are the bedrock principles that every accused will have a lawyer and will have the ability to have confidential communications with that lawyer to aid in the defense. Yet, last week it was revealed that the government has been eavesdropping on confidential attorney-client conversations at Guantanamo. This is not the first time that the government has been caught eavesdropping on defense lawyers at Guantanamo. Indeed, the government is a repeat offender.

During the pendency of these proceedings, attorney-client meetings have been listened to by the government using fake smoke detectors as listening devices; the government has tried to turn members of the defense teams into informants for the government; the government has actively investigated defense team members; and the CIA was found to be listening in on the courtroom proceedings. The most recent revelation in this long line of deplorable behavior is that the government has been listening to privileged attorney-client communications for close to two years. While the government describes this latest eavesdropping as “unintentional,” it manifests a larger problem that has continued for years.

The ability of a defense lawyer and a client to speak freely and trust that their communications are private is essential to building a relationship and ensuring the accused’s constitutional right to a zealous defense. This is true whether a person is charged with a misdemeanor in a civilian court or with terrorism-related offenses in the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The government in any criminal case has a great advantage over the defense, with vast government resources and control over the evidence. This advantage is particularly striking in the build-as-they-go-along military commissions at Guantanamo where the government has repeatedly ensured that the ever evolving rules of procedure that are employed in the commissions stack the deck in the government's favor.

Defense lawyers at Guantanamo are constitutionally obligated to provide a zealous defense for their clients, but unlike traditional attorney-client relationships they go into the relationship sharing the nationality and some even the uniform of the country that has put their clients through unspeakable acts of torture and seeks the ultimate punishment of the death penalty. If that were not a steep enough challenge to the attorney-client relationship, the ability to build that relationship is irreparably damaged when it is repeatedly revealed that assurances about the integrity of their private communications prove hollow.

The latest revelation would not be ignored in any criminal proceeding, even those routine criminal proceedings in federal civilian courts that present none of the challenges faced by defense counsel at Guantanamo. That is why when it was recently revealed that federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas had listened to privileged communications between inmates and their lawyers at federal prison facility, it generated a firestorm. Within days, the prosecutor was no longer working at the U.S. attorney’s office. A federal judge has since ordered a further investigation into that office to determine how widespread the breaches of attorney-client communications were and who knew that it was occurring.

Yet the government’s official statement on the attorney eavesdropping at Guantanamo calls for no such investigation. Instead, it asks the defense and the public once again to just trust the process. The government’s actions over the years at Guantanamo have shown that the government simply cannot be left to police itself. The military commission process at Guantanamo has time and again proven to be fundamentally flawed. We cannot trust it to comport with even the most fundamental principles of the American system of justice.

There must be a full and independent investigation into these repeated violations of attorney-client privilege at Guantanamo. There should be a full accounting of the findings of this investigation that is shared with defense counsel. Finally, there must be a clear plan for protecting privileged communications moving forward.