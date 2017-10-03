Governors Attend Midwest US-Japan Association Meeting in Tokyo

Governor Ricketts of Nebraska addressed in the 49th Annual Joint Meeting of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association held in Tokyo [Image : Image courtesy of NDA]

By Heejae Park, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. He is an Asan Washington Young Fellow with the Asan Academy in Seoul.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 3, 2017.

Five governors from the Midwestern United States recently traveled to Japan to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and attend the 49th Annual Joint Meeting of the Midwest US-Japan Association. This year’s meeting focused on “Midwest US-Japan Strategies for Economic Growth.” The attending governors came from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, with many having already travelled to Japan several times.

Japanese companies in America have contributed significantly to local Midwestern economies, and leaders from both countries exchanged their appreciation of each other’s efforts to strengthen the Japan-US economic relationship. They emphasized the fact that Japanese companies in the United States have created new investments and jobs. “The US Midwest-Japan Association Conference is an outstanding opportunity for Nebraska to thank our number one direct foreign investor and for our agriculture and business leaders to build relationships that grow bilateral trade,” said Governor Ricketts of Nebraska, where the 2018 joint conference will be held.

The first Midwest-Japan Association meeting took place in 1967 in Chicago, and was intended simply to initiate a dialogue between executives from diverse business environments. Even though there were no definitive conclusions, those attending decided to hold annual meetings to discuss economic relations between the Midwestern United States and Japan. Additionally, the Associationhas developed new goals, promoting mutual exchanges to enhance trade, investment, industry, technology, and culture. Aside from Association meetings, Midwestern governors have long used these annual trips to directly expand US-Japan ties. Vice President Mike Pence — during his tenure as governor of Indiana — visited companies like Mitsubishi, which agreed to invest $11 million to expand its Indiana campus in 2013. Other governors, like Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan, took the opportunity to visit their sister states and cities in Japan.