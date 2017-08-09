Grab a seat at Atlanta's best restaurants with Reserve

Atlanta makes being a foodie easy. No matter which area you live in you quickly come to find out that some of the nation’s top restaurants are located in the land of the many Peachtree’s. And now, a new system just debuted in Atlanta which makes finding these restaurants even easier. Introducing, Reserve.

Reserve is the country’s hottest reservation technology programs and it has been helping restaurants and guest connect in some of the top foodie destinations in the nation such as Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Now Reserve has brought it’s talents to the south’s best dining city.

Reserve.com Reserve has a unique system powered by an algorithm no other platform has, minimizing dead space and making room for more diners

What makes Reserve different? Well to start, the app uses a unique system powered by an algorithm no other platform has, which minimizes dead space and makes room for more diners. This means you get a seat faster and when a seat isn’t available, you get better estimated wait times. Perspective diners can use the Reserve app to discover Atlanta’s best restaurants and snag a seat when they find something they like, all in the same app. Restaurant owners love its table management feature, which details the dining experience down to the diner, giving the best experience possible for all parties. What other restaurant reservation app gets you personalized service?

Reserve’s roster of restaurants in Atlanta is off to a nice start, with Aria, Canoe, all Castellucci Hospitality Group restaurants, Noble Fin, and all Kevin Rathbun concepts already in the fold. The highly anticipated C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, which is opening in the fall, will also be on Reserve and Sandy Springs favorites Under the Cork Tree and its sister restaurant, Hammocks Trading Company, are set to join Reserve next week .

Reserve.com Seats at Atlanta favorites like Bocado can be found using Reserve.