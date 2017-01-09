Murdered Teen's Mom And Her Boyfriend Accused Of Carrying Out Vile Fantasy

“Dear babies,

“I love you all so much. You are the only people that I have always been able to count on. I’m sorry that I am taking the coward’s way out, but I don’t have any strength left in me.

“People want to judge and lie and break me down. They have.

“I can’t exist with Sara in jail and those fucking lying pigs and the whore media have made it impossible for us to live.

“They don’t care how many lives or laws they break. I know you will always know that we had nothing to do with this no matter what lies they tell. I’m sorry to leave you. Remember all I’ve taught you. Be brave, stand tall and do your best to be stronger than I was.

“I love you.

“Daddy”