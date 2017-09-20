Graham-Cassidy and Healthcare Outside the Beltway

While congressional Republicans take yet another, and apparently last, shot at healthcare with the new Graham-Cassidy bill, American business has already forged ahead to better understand and address the 21st-century health needs brought about by the aging of our society. That’s the focus of two new reports released recently by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) and Transamerica, which provide important new findings about financial wellness and elder caregiving that should guide both public- and private-sector healthcare solutions.

BAML’s 2017 Workplace Benefits Report finds that two-thirds of those surveyed are planning for out-of-pocket cost as the most challenging and stressful aspect of managing their healthcare; a full 50% admit they don’t know how to predict current or future out-of-pocket healthcare costs or determine the appropriate savings vehicle or rate; 23% admit they don’t save beyond a year and the majority under-fund their healthcare savings; and a whopping 75% acknowledge fear regarding their healthcare finances.

The real news here, which won’t be solved by “inside the Beltway” health insurance approaches, is that the financial concerns of healthcare – financial wellness – has a serious impact both on our mental and emotional health and our workplace productivity. The Merrill Lynch Report finds that well over half of those surveyed – 56% – are stressed about their financial situation. And, an incredible 53% of those are willing to admit that this stress interferes with their ability to focus on work and be productive. They’re also spending less on other goods and services as a result of their healthcare concerns.

Indeed, it is the impact of all this healthcare stuff on workplace productivity that is the dirty little secret – including the dramatic work impacts of elder caregiving, which is the focus of another report released today by The Transamerica Institute, a research arm of the global insurance company, Aegon. That report, The Many Faces of Caregivers: A Close-Up Look at Caregiving and Its Impacts, dramatically highlights the stress and productivity effects of health concerns and caregiving, much like the BAML report. According to the Transamerica report: “Many caregivers are holding down jobs in addition to their caregiving duties, which requires a daily balancing act. More than half of caregivers (52 percent) are employed either full-time (39 percent) or part-time (13 percent).” And among these employee-caregivers, 76% made an adjustment to their employment as a result of caregiving, including 30% using sick and vacation days, 26% taking on fewer hours and responsibilities, and 14% quitting their jobs or retiring.

The harsh reality is that caregiving duties often – in fact, usually – conflict with job responsibilities, which, in turn, may impact performance and put a strain on a caregiver’s relationship with their supervisor or employer. The Transamerica report finds that 28% of employee-caregivers “have experienced adverse actions taken by their employers as a result of their caregiving responsibilities.”

So what is to be done?

First, while we can welcome a more rational approach to healthcare spending than has been thought up in DC, the real fix must be greater emphasis on prevention and wellness, including reducing the mental and emotional stress that has considerable impacts on our health as we age. And since the 55+ demographic is exploding, both the Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Transamerica reports provide insights to pathways for better health through financial wellness and elder caregiving solutions across a life course that is now expected to routinely reach 100.

Second, while it is understandable that such studies come from financial service companies who are in the business of providing employee workplace benefits, more of this attention would be welcome across all sectors so that employers can seize their potential to help employees address their health needs, particularly workplace-related.