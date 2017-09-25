A New Obamacare Repeal Draft Is Out And It Attacks Pre-Existing Protections More Severely

Republicans on Sunday evening circulated a new version of their embattled legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Based on initial inspection, it is a lot like the original bill, which would have decimated existing federal health programs. But the new legislation, which Politico and Vox first reported, also includes two key sets of changes ― an even more aggressive assault on protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as some extra money for a handful of states.

Each set of changes seems designed to win over key Republican senators who have been critical of the legislation so far ― and to do so before Saturday, when Republicans, who hold just 52 seats in the Senate, lose parliamentary authority to pass repeal with just 50 votes.

Overall, the impact of the new bill would be a lot like the impact of the old bill, which Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced in late July and have been promoting every since. As before, Republicans are proposing to replace the Affordable Care Act with a less generous state-based program, and then introduce a new, separate limit on federal Medicaid spending.

That proposal would have left an additional 21 million people without insurance, according to the best independent estimate.

But with Republicans clearly struggling to find 50 votes in favor of that bill, they’ve made some important revisions.

First, there are those changes to the rules for pre-existing conditions. Under the newly revised bill, states would have an even easier time junking rules that prohibit insurers from charging higher premiums to people with cancer, diabetes, or other medical conditions. They could also waive existing rules limiting out-of-pocket expenses, or setting minimum levels of coverage.

To do this, state officials wouldn’t even have to apply for a formal waiver. All they would have to do is file a plan explaining their proposal, and why officials believe it would provide “adequate and affordable” coverage for people with prior medical problems.

That’s not much protection, experts warned.

“States don’t have to submit waivers, they just have to describe the rules they set, if any,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, told HuffPost. “It goes well beyond the previous bill by making clear that the federal out-of-pocket maximum and actuarial value requirements can be changed. That opens the door to very bare-bones insurance.”

New Cassidy-Graham makes clear states could allow insurers to offer bare-bones plans: no required benefits & unlimited deductibles & copays. — Edwin Park (@EdwinCBPP) September 25, 2017

Of course, eliminating these proposals is precisely what many conservative Republicans want ― and it would seem to have particular appeal to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who said he’d vote no on the earlier Graham-Cassidy proposal because it left too much of “Obamacare” in place.

As for the extra money, the biggest boost seems to be in the form of extra Medicaid matching funds for states that have poverty guidelines separate from the rest of the country. Only two states do that: Alaska and Hawaii. Alaska would also benefit from some other tweaks to the formula.

Alaska matters politically because one of its Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, was among the three Republicans who voted against repeal in July. She has not committed to a position on Graham-Cassidy but has said she will look closely at its impact on her state.

Just how much the new funds help Alaska isn’t clear ― and may not be clear for a while, because that’s the kind of exercise that requires complex modeling. The bill’s sponsors have circulated figures to Senate offices, but those figures, from the Department of Health and Human Services, don’t include some of the bill’s cuts to Medicaid and appear to double-count some savings.

And the bill’s sponsors already have a history of circulating misleading figures.

Even with the new changes, Alaska, like all states, stands to lose money in the long run because the bill only authorizes new spending through 2026 and because it subjects Medicaid to new spending limits.

“It’s notable what hasn’t changed: for example, there’s still a cliff after 2026, still a crazy implementation timeline, per capita cap is essentially unchanged,” Aviva Aron-Dine, senior fellow and senior counselor at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told HuffPost.

That might get Murkowski’s attention, just as the bigger blow to pre-existing protections might. Back in June, Murkowski told constituents that she was “committed to ensuring that important provisions of the ACA, such as covering those with preexisting conditions.”

Whether the changes are enough to win over Paul is yet another question. He has said that he can’t support a bill with as much spending as the previous version of Graham-Cassidy. This newly revised legislation would appear to have even more.

Still, the new bill, like the old one, would realize the long-standing conservative goal of reducing government’s power over health care. It would also reduce premiums for those people, predominantly young or relatively healthy, for whom the 2010 health care law has meant higher premiums or out-of-pocket costs.

No less important, passing Graham-Cassidy would allow Republicans to tell their most fervent supporters that they have repealed “Obamacare” ― and to quiet donors who, according to a recent New York Times story, are “furious” at the GOP’s lack of legislative progress.

That undoubtedly helps explain why Republicans are still trying to get their bill through, even though it is highly unpopular and has provoked condemnation from virtually every major organization that represents either the people who provide health care, the people who pay for it, or the people who get it.