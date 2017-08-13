Grammar and Usage Mistakes We Make in Modern Business Communication

We send hundreds of emails each week in the course of our day to day business communication. We are writing more than we ever have, in order to reach prospects, close deals, convince clients or just get our point across.

We do everything in such a hurry these days, and I am no exception, that it is well worth thinking about how our writing could improve. We often make simple grammatical and usage mistakes that can be quite revealing, especially if pitching to a client, or for a potential job.

Before you read this blog and ruminate on the futility of grammar and usage in modern business communication, may I recommend that you read my post titled “Does grammar in business matter anymore?” which appears to have generated an active discussion.

Whilst I am no grammar nazi by any means, I do believe that if you are working in the English speaking business world, you should take the time to review your writing, run your script through a grammar checker (hint: try Grammarly), and make sure that you avoid glaringly obvious grammatical errors. Nobody likes sloppy work.

OK, let's start.

Its and It’s

“Its” is the possessive and “it’s” is a contraction of it is. So many people miss out the apostrophe or add it in at the wrong times. This is probably one of the most common mistakes that people make. It’s the same with your/you’re and their/they’re.

Example: It’s fairly clear that the French government will tighten security. Its mandate is to protect the people of France.

Who and Whom

Who is used when the pronoun acts as the subject of the verb, whom is used when it acts as the object. For clarity, “who” can be replaced by “he/she” and “whom” can be replaced by “him/her.”

Example: Who is glad that Anonymous are taking on Islamic State? With whom are we going to be fighting this war?

You're and Your

Your = It belongs to you. It's possessive i.e. you own something.

You're = Is a contraction of “you are”

Example: France is your country and you’re a resident of Paris.

Their, There and They’re

One is what is owned by a group (their), the second indicates a place (there) and the third (they’re) is a contraction of they are. These are really simple distinctions, and it is shocking how often people mix them up.

Example: They’re [They are] on their bikes [bikes belong to them] over there [where they are].

Fewer and Less

“Less” is used in hypothetical quantities. “Few” and “fewer” are used when there are things that you can count or quantify.

Example: If only there were less hatred in this life. The fewer extremists in the world, the safer everyone will be.

Affect and Effect

Generally speaking “affect” is nearly always a verb and “effect” is nearly always a noun. You affect something to make it change, and you could call that change the effect.

Example: How can you fail to be affected by the events in Paris? Yes, the effects will reverberate around French society for years to come.

May and Might

“May” implies a possibility and “might” also implies possibility, but with a higher degree of uncertainty.

Example: We may see increased air strikes in Syria over the next few weeks. Life in Paris might get back to normal.

Bring and Take

“Bring” implies a motion towards something or someone, and “take” implies a motion away from it or them.

Example: I hope that the Gendarmerie bring the criminals to justice. Once they have been pronounced guilty, they can take them away to rot on a deserted island as far as I care.

Farther and Further

“Farther” describes a measurable distance, while “further” generally refers to abstract lengths that are hard to measure.

Example: The air strikes extended 20km farther into the country. I am not sure how much further we will be able to develop our relationship with Assad.

Incomplete Comparisons

I see this usage all the time and this is something that can easily be corrected. Here is an example of an actual tweet I read:

Example: The French military is smarter, faster, stronger.

Smarter, faster, stronger... than what? What are you comparing the French military to? A Ferrari? The Red Army?

In sentences such as the above where you declare something you need to clarify what you are comparing the declaration to?

Correct usage would be: The French military is smarter, faster & stronger than ISIS and all the other terrorist groups.

In Sum

There are many more examples, but I thought that I’d share the main ones. Have a look at the pieces of work that you have written recently and see where you might have used incorrect grammar.

I have omitted to include advice about when you should use “which” and “that” because that requires an understanding of “essential clause” and “non essential clause”, something that requires practice. I often get it wrong myself so would not like to appear hypocritical. No one is perfect, and we all have room for improvement!