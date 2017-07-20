Grammy Award Winner Fernando Triff

I just had a chance to meet Frenendo Triff, the Grammy Award.

He became an overnight sensation with the launch of his debut song named “ Blessings Like Swagger ”. Followed by another hit song, “Risk Taker”, which also featured support from Grammy award winning producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds .

Featured on MTV, AXS Tv, Complex Music, CBS, SXSW, The Source, CNN, BET, The Hype Magazine and so much more. I already got on top of a lot of charts like MTV, DRT NATIONAL AIRPLAY, Spinnin Records, Isina and I have won 3 awards in Los Angeles

In an exclusive interview, Triff shared some of his thoughts,

1. How did you get started with playing and creating the music?

I loved the beats since I was a kid. I have been engaged with music as a composer when I was 16. I then started playing in underground bands for more exposure. I was inspired by the work of grunge bands like Nirvana and Silverchair. While working with underground bands things didn’t work well so I tried harder to pave ways for me.

2. I've always wanted to ask you that what was the inspiration behind your song “Blessing like swagger”?

Blessing my swagger is real me. It’s my personal enlightenment. It is a song that I took years composing so you can understand how close it is to my heart.

3. What made you realize that music was your path?

It took me a while to figure out who I really am, what are my motives and what am I aiming for. What changed me immensely was getting feedback from 11 times GRAMMY Winner producer Kenny BabyFace appreciation and kind words for my work. It really changed the way I perceived.

4. What’s the weirdest thing that ever happened to you while working on a song?

There are many moments that occurs while I work on a song. There are times when I had a light bulb moment of incredible ideas but I just lost them. Now I regret not taking notes.

5. Has there been one particular moment in your musical career that you are most proud of?

I am blessed to have many moments in my career where I was humbled to get success. One of the best moment for me in my musical career was when I spotted the 1 position on MTV Charts.

6. What are you up to next? What does the future hold for you?