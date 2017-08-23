Grammy Award Winner Flume shares end of summer playlist & talks moving to LA

Flume recently dropped the remix package for his Grammy Award winning album, Skin. And in the midst of a crazy summer tour schedule (one day he’s playing Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden, the next on the beach in Cannes), he’s also working on new music. We had a chat before his set at Les Plages Electroniques, while sharing some oversized Haribo gummy bears. Check it out below and listen to Flume’s end of summer playlist.

Are you working on anything new for the fall?

Flume: Yeah, I’m working on a bunch of stuff right now. I’ve been doing a lot of collaborations with other producers. Basically next year the touring stuff is going to slow down, and I’m going to be focusing on more music. I don’t really know what’s next, but there’s definitely a lot of new stuff in the works.

I don’t want to do an album right now, because I feel like I just kind of did one. I’m not ready to start that cycle again. I just want to have some fun with music and make it under less pressure. When I do a record, it’s quite a big thing, and I’m looking forward to just having fun with music again.

Do you feel like you have the freedom to do that now? I felt like after the first record it took a while to do the second one, and in that time I definitely felt pressured to be in the limelight. People forget so quickly these days, and music moves so fast. I definitely felt pressured to put it out. But this time, because Skin has done pretty well, I feel quite relaxed and in a creative headspace. I just moved to L.A. and I’ve been meeting a lot of people, and being really collaborative.

Robin Baird Flume at Les Plages Électroniques

Do you feel creatively inspired in LA? I actually don’t find LA that inspiring as a place itself. I come from a really beautiful part of the world. What I do find inspiring is the people, and what’s going on there. There’s a lot of creative people doing a lot of cool shit. There’s a scene for whatever you’re into. If you want to get into modular synthesis stuff, there’s a whole world for that. I think being around like minded people has been really inspiring. I did a thing with Moses Sumney recently, he lives just up the road. Charlie XCX is around the corner, Diplo is up the road as well. Back at home, I mean I love home, but it’s tough to have that density of people doing stuff. I felt a bit isolated in Sydney, Australia

Any pre show rituals? If I’m nervous I meditate. Other than that I try to not eat before.

Have you found a balance between your life and being on the road? Not really, my life’s not really balanced. But I kind of like it that way.

1. Carbonated - Mount Kimbie - It’s an older one that I rediscovered recently, which inspired my first record a lot. I’ve been a big fan of Mount Kimbie’s sound design.

2. Epsilon - HWLS – Plenty of melody and lots of oomphh.

3. Crabs in a Bucket - Vince Staples - The production on this one is really interesting and I like how Vince works rap with unconventional beats and tempos.

4. Who Is It Gonna B ft. A.K. Paul - Mura Masa - This is one of the later tracks on the new Mura Masa album. I’m a big fan of his work, and A.K. Paul’s, so when this came out I was really happy.

5. Homemade Dynamite - Lorde – She slayed it on this one. Southern hemisphere represent.

6. Deadstream – Jim-E Stack – Baauer got me onto Jim-E Stack’s music. Super talented dude from LA. Definitely check out his new EP.

7. Yeah Right – Vince Staples – This one is produced by SOPHIE, with some additional production from me. I’ve been playing it out on shows and it’s been going hard.

8. Doomed – Moses Sumney – I love how simple it is; the combination of the chords and his falsetto takes me to another place. This one’s on my aeroplane playlist.

9. Pomegranate – SIBA – SIBA has managed to create a super catchy pop song with really interesting production. That’s something I’m fascinated by.

10. Talk to Me You’ll Understand – Ross from Friends – Lo-fi dusty house, with charm.