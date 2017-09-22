Grand Canyon State Women

My recent visit to Arizona had me thinking about women with ties to the Grand Canyon State. The contributions of the women profiled below, each of whom has been inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame, cover a broad range of endeavors. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. An architect whose buildings at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park include Hopi House and Desert View Watchtower.

_____ 2. An educator who taught her techniques of bilingual education to other school personnel around the country.

_____ 3. The first woman Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

_____ 4. A Hopi potter who learned her craft from her grandmother; her use of yellow surface color from prehistoric pottery led to a renaissance of Hopi ceramics.

_____ 5. The first Native American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, she helped eradicate tuberculosis from the Navajo Reservation and significantly reduce infant mortality through her work on public health.

A. Nampeyo

B. Mary Colter

C. Polingaysi Qoyawayma

D. Annie Dodge Wauneka

E. Sandra Day O’Connor

Potter Nampeyo was encouraged to learn her craft from her grandmother who was also a potter. Nampeyo grew up on the Hopi reservation in Arizona and had already earned a reputation as a fine potter by the time she was an early adult due to her exceptional skill. When Thomas Kearns established a trading post in 1875 near the reservation, she found a market for her pots. Her ceramics incorporated Hopi designs, Zuni elements, and some portions of style from the Rio Grande Tewa pueblos. In addition, Nampeyo used a yellow surface color from prehistoric Sikyatki pottery designs. Her efforts to incorporate the Sikyatki designs led to a renaissance in Hopi ceramics. She taught other potters the various designs. Nampeyo was used as a Hopi photo-symbol by the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad and Fred Harvey Company to attract tourists to the Southwest. Her ceramics were exhibited twice (1905, 1907) at Mary Colter’s Hopi House in the Grand Canyon.

Referred to by the National Park Service as a “master architect and interior designer” Mary Colter’s name may not be known to the general public, but her buildings on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are. Hopi House, Hermit’s Rest, Lookout Studio and Desert View Watchtower were built by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Company and the Fred Harvey Company during her tenure as chief architect and decorator for the Fred Harvey Company from 1902 to 1948. Credited with helping form the architectural style known today as National Park Service rustic, Colter is also remembered as the creator of Mimbreno china, used on the railroad. She considered the La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona her masterpiece.

Like Nampeyo, Polingaysi Qoyawayma was from the Hopi reservation and excelled in pottery after her retirement from teaching. During her teaching career, she caused much controversy by insisting in teaching students both Hopi and English, when many parents wanted their students to only learn English. She felt that preserving the Hopi culture was important. In 1941, the Bureau of Indian Affairs chose her to demonstrate bilingual teaching around the country. Also known as Elizabeth White, she wrote an autobiography, a novel and other books. She created a scholarship fund for Hopi students at Northern Arizona University that today is known as the Elizabeth White (the other name by which she was known) Scholarship in her honor. Her pottery style was unique – pink clay with raised symbols including corn and other figures. Some of her pots are included in the permanent collection of the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, Annie Dodge Wauneka was first elected to the Navajo Tribal Council in 1951. With her knowledge of nursing, she was asked to lead the health committee in 1953 to address tuberculosis on the reservation. As she knew both English and Navajo, she compiled an English-Navajo dictionary to allow white doctors and Navajo medicine men to communicate. She launched a radio program to bring cleanliness and modern western medical practices to the reservation. The first Native American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom (1963), Wauneka helped eradicate tuberculosis from the reservation and significantly reduced infant mortality. Wauneka received several honorary degrees including a doctorate of public health from the University of Arizona (1976) and has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

The first woman Justice on the United States Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor could not get a job at any of the forty law firms to which she applied after graduating from Stanford Law School in 1952 because of her gender. After working in California and with the Army Quartermaster Corps in Germany, she and her husband settled in Arizona. She worked as an Assistant Attorney General in Arizona before she was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Arizona State Senate. By 1973, she was the first female majority leader in Arizona, or any other state. Prior to her appointment by President Reagan to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981, she had served as a judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court and the Arizona State Court of Appeals. Among her many honors, O’Connor has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Learn about more she-roes and celebrate amazing women. These Grand Canyon State women are among the more than 850 women profiled in the book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. I am proud to tell women’s stories and write women back into history. I stand on their shoulders.