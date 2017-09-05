Author and lifestyle expert Jocelyn Delk Adams is the founder of Grand Babycakes, a lifestyle blog inspired by her grandmother’s classic home recipes and decorating tips, is all about a good vibe and she’s on a mission to spice up your mundane brunch plans. Adam’s and I first met at a HomeGoods event and instantly connected because of our love of grandmothers, their mouthwatering cooking skills, and our careers in publishing. According to recent stats, 72% of women said if they had the time at home, they would prioritize sharing a meal with family and friends and 77% like to use different items for each of their moments. Of course, nowadays everyone wants to be that cool dinner party on Instagram; yet, Adams is ahead of the trend. Thanks to Pinterest for endless ideas and cooking subscriptions like Blue Apron, millennials not only want a place to call home, they also want it to be Pinterest-worthy for their friends and family to enjoy. Grand Babycakes is the destination to navigate to for authentic southern dessert recipes and easy decorating tips. During our chat, Adams’ spilled some of her family secrets, including sharing her Sunday brunch ritual. Seriously!? Her table couldn’t be more fab! Here are five tips on how Adam’s uses Homegoods ( and other affordable outlets) to create the perfect dinner table vibes for her loved ones.