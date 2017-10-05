Lucky Grandma Gets Surprise Greeting From Denzel Washington Asking For Directions

Denzel Washington gave an elderly woman the surprise of a lifetme when he showed up at her doorstep on Saturday.
Juanita Hubbard was reading an old horoscope while awaiting a delivery from Sears at her home in Chicago when a car pulled up, the Chicago Sun Times reports. Affectionately known in the neighborhood as “Mama Hubbard,” some of her family members were gathered to celebrate the 35th birthday of her grandson, Anthony Cobbs.
Washington said he and his driver stopped at Hubbard’s house, which she’d been living in for 50 years, to ask for directions to Leon’s Barbeque. He began talking to the family when Hubbard’s daughter told him he had to meet their mama.
“Where’s Mama?” the Oscar-winning actor called out as he approached the door.
He greeted the 86-year-old at the door and Hubbard gave him the biggest hug.
″This is a blessing,” Hubbard said repeatedly as Washington chatted with the family and reminisced about spending time in the area as a child.
“I used to come here when I was 5, 6, 7 years old. Right up the block,” Washington told the family in the video above. “I’m regular folk... I’m right here. I’m not from Chicago, but I’m here unafraid.”
Hubbard continued to hold onto Washington’s arm, saying “I’m not gon’ let him go!”
“He was always one of those people I wanted to meet, but I didn’t think I could take it,” Hubbard said. “But it was just like talking to one of my own sons.”
