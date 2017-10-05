Lucky Grandma Gets Surprise Greeting From Denzel Washington Asking For Directions

The grandmother later told the Times that his hands “felt like velvet.”

She told ABC7, “I saw this tall, handsome young man walk up on steps. I said, ‘Dear God, my blessing has been answered.’”

Hubbard told that she had been living with her granddaughter because of floor repairs that had to be made at her home. She was at her home that day because of the expected delivery. She told the outlet that she was “just at the right place at the right time” when Washington pulled up.