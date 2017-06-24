Grandma's Indian Chicken Curry on the Instant Pot

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless chicken thighs

1 cup onion

4 cloves garlic

3 teaspoons red chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons coriander powder

2 teaspoons garam masala

1/2 cup coconut water

1 cup water

Directions:

1. Turn on instant pot and press saute button.

2. Add 3-4 tablespoons olive oil.

3. Add onions and saute.

4. Add garlic and mix together with the onions.

5. Add spices one at a time and mix together.

6. Add 1 cup of water.

7. Add chicken thighs and mix together.

8. Add 1/2 cup coconut water.

9. Turn off instant pot.

10. Now, press the manual button and press 12 minutes.

11. Put lid on instant pot and cook for 12 minutes on steam. After it’s done, have it naturally release the steam which takes about 10 minutes.