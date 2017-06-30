Grandpa Sweetly Serenades His Wife For Their 70th Wedding Anniversary

After 70 years of marriage, Paul Miller is still madly in love with his wife Imogene, and it shows.

At the couple’s June 10 anniversary party in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Paul serenaded Imogene with a rendition of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” by Bing Crosby, holding her hand all the while.

“I started practicing so it would sound just right,” Paul told ABC News. “I didn’t just reach up out of the clear blue sky to choose it.”

The couple officially celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 15, which was also Paul’s 90th birthday.

Robin Vermeer Bobo They've still got it!

Video of the sweet song was shot by Robin Vermeer Bobo, who has known the Millers since she was just 3 years old and stayed at their house from time to time. Over the years, Paul and Imogene took in many kids and families in need, according to Inside Edition.

“They became my surrogate grandparents,” Robin told HuffPost. “They were our family and we were considered theirs by all of their extended family as well. I’ve considered them my grandparents my whole life.”

Robin Vermeer Bobo The best advice Robin has received from the Millers: "Take care of your family. Spend time together. Give God your problems and seek his answer for them. Through good times and bad, pray."

Robin said the Millers have been wonderful role models to so many.

“They’ve been together all of those years,” she told Inside Edition. “He sings to her a lot. He tells people she’s the most beautiful person he’s ever seen.”

Courtesy of Robin Vermeer Bobo Robin and the Millers at her high school graduation in 1985.

“They have truly been the example of what love and a marriage should be for everyone that has ever known them,” Robin told HuffPost.

