Grandparents Day Cookies

Not to overstate the obvious but grandparents are the very definition of ‘old school’. My paternal grandmother Martha, for instance, was a badass hausfrau. Standing just five feet tall in heels (which she always wore) she ran a tight ship. Her house was neat as a pin, meals were served at precisely the same time daily (you’d better be seated at the table, hands washed) and she rarely dolled out a smile. As soon as she was done doing the breakfast dishes, she started preparing lunch. I’m not making this up— She prepared three scratch-made, huge meals seven days a week. It took me until my teen years to realize that this is how she showed love to her family. She kept things orderly. She kept us well fed. My siblings, cousins and I knew that if we went to her house, she’d tolerate no bull shit but everything would be ok, everything would be normal, and everything would be the same as it was the week, or month, or year before. Her house was delicious stability.

Martha’s piéce de résitance were old school chocolate chip cookies. She kept them stashed in wax paper in an old coffee can in the freezer, distributing them only if we cleaned our plates. Good God, those frozen chocolate chip cookies were amazing. That she used butter-flavored Crisco instead of real butter, was just one more demonstration of her badassness— Crisco made those cookies taste amazing, period.

Martha’s Old School Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe originated from the back of the Toll House bag of chocolate chips, with a few changes.

2 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter-flavored Crisco

3/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1, 12 oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pre-heat oven 375º.

Stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl cream the Crisco with both sugars and vanilla until well incorporated (this can be done with a mixer or old school, by hand). Add in eggs and mix until smooth and pale yellow.

Add flour mixture into the creamed sugar mixture 1/3 at a time, incorporating flour completely between each addition. Finally add in all of the chocolate chips.