Graphene-based Sieve Turns Seawater Into Drinking Water

Did you know that salt could be removed from seawater? No, right! Well, the good news is now it can be. The promising graphene oxide sieve as told by the researchers could be highly efficient at filtering salts and will now be tested against existing desalination membranes. Only then, seawater can be distilled and supplied to several regions where there’s no access to clean water.

Several regions of the world now face a common issue; water paucity.

As one of the most promising materials for future applications, it has been quite difficult to produce large quantities of single-layer graphene using existing methods, such as chemical vapour deposition (CVD). Whereas Dr Nair said, "graphene oxide can be produced by simple oxidation in the lab". He also told BBC News: "As an ink or solution, we can compose it on a substrate or porous material. Then we can use it as a membrane. In terms of scalability and the cost of the material, graphene oxide has a potential advantage over single-layered graphene."

Regarding the single-layer graphene he further continued: "To make it permeable, you need to drill small holes in the membrane. But if the hole size is larger than one nanometre, the salts go through that hole. You have to make a membrane with a very uniform less-than-one-nanometre hole size to make it useful for desalination. It is a really challenging job."

If we look closely, water molecules flow exceptionally fast through the membrane barrier, which makes it ideal for use in desalination. People who suffer from no access to clean water supplement will even see worse circumstances by the year 2025 as reported by the UN, about 14% of world’s population will encounter water scarcity. For preventing such problems, many countries are investing in desalination technologies and for water protection or filtration, processes like reverse osmosis systems for distillation works phenomenally!

"When the capillary size is around one nanometre, which is very close to the size of the water molecule, those molecules form a nice interconnected arrangement like a train," Dr Nair discussed. "That makes the movement of water faster: if you push harder on one side, the molecules all move on the other side because of the hydrogen bonds between them. You can only get that situation if the channel size is very small."

He added "This is our first demonstration that we can control the spacing [of pores in the membrane] and that we can do desalination, which was not possible before. The next step is to compare this with the state-of-the-art material available on the market," said Dr Nair.

Is graphene really a wonder material? Graphene oxide membranes have already proven their worth in sieving out small nanoparticles, organic molecules and even large salts. But until now, what they couldn't be used for was to filter out common salts, which require even smaller sieves. Dr Nair and colleagues demonstrated that placing walls made of epoxy resin (a substance used in coatings and glues) on either side of the graphene oxide membrane was sufficient to stop the expansion. In a news accompanying the study in Nature Nanotechnology, Ram Devanathan, from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, US, told more work was required to be done to produce graphene oxide membranes inexpensively at industrial scales.