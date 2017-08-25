Gratitude Versus The Pissy And Pathetic

Gratitude is a funny thing. Most of us are capable of feeling it and it obvious to all when someone had trouble with that. I think it must fall along the same continuum as apologies and compassion. Maybe you either have it or you don’t.

Some of us give more selflessly than others do. And that’s not to suggest that those who give less are selfish because they’re typically not. We’ve all had incidents where we’ve felt taken advantage of by others so that may be what influences someone’s decision to not give as much of themselves. Even when others depend on them, it can still be hard for some to extend themselves.

Apologies can be a tough thing as well for some. Even when someone causes another harm, it can be difficult to say the words, I’m sorry. But when it’s needed, it can be even tougher not to hear one. Because sometimes that apology can mean the difference between preserving a relationship and ending one with a lawsuit.

Occasionally, people falling along the compassion-less continuum become so confused that they lash out at others for speaking the truth. They take everything personally and attack others when questioned or confronted by them. And they’re so defensive that they end up revealing everything about themselves while attacking everyone else.

We’re getting a front row seat to this type of behavior from the current occupant of the White House. But it’s not only him. People like this are everywhere. They’re angry and entitled and their bullshit is never-ending. It takes the collective resolve of many to deal with these folks because they tend to spread their crap everywhere they go. Although one scrappy individual can take them on, their tendency toward blaming and lying make dealing with these people an uphill battle.

It’s their need to engage in low-blows and character assassination that creates the problem. Decent people don’t behave this way using reason, logic, and, perish the thought, facts to solve problems. They don’t resort to this type of bottom of the barrel interaction with others because it’s not in their hearts to do so.

Perhaps it’s vulnerability that they fear as if apologizing or feeling compassion and gratitude make them appear weak somehow. But instead, their inability to feel any sort of compassion leads them to a far darker place which they then visit on others. I’ve grown so weary of people like this. They’re as unhinged as the current occupant of the White House and I’ve gotten to the point that I can no longer engage on any level with anyone who behaves like this.

Because I’m an empath, I not only experience their behavior but the intention and vibration behind that behavior. Inside, these people are like trapped animals who see everything and everyone as their enemy. Any love they might feel is conditional at best with anger and vitriol their go-to expression with others. I can feel them winding up to whatever nonsense they’re about to pull and typically I see it coming before it happens but even that awareness doesn’t make it any easier to cope with the fallout of their behavior. Really, it’s like knowing someone is about to hurt you and then having no choice but to watch as it happens.

I understand why many of us are upset at the current occupant of the White House. He’s stirring up a level of hate that we may be unable to tamp down for years to come. And for what, exactly? To stay in power? I think it’s fairly clear now that he won’t be there much longer as more and more evidence comes out and because he can’t keep his mouth shut. And it’s all televised for the world to see so he can engage in as much revisionist history as he likes. All anyone has to do is yell, roll tape, and it’s all over.

But even without the benefit of video, people we encounter in our daily lives whose hearts are so hardened that they cannot even be civil let alone engage with people in an honest, respectful manner have made our lives infinitely more difficult. They live an entitled us versus them existence. And I can’t live that way.

I prefer a cooperative existence with others. I believe in unity of purpose and in coming together to solve problems and to make our lives better. I don’t like lying and deception and if I sense that’s happening then I want it to immediately stop. Agendas and machinations have no place in a cooperative environment and I don’t appreciate it when folks want to engage that way.

People like this, including the guy in the White House, are the equivalent of stereotypic mean girls, pissy and pathetic. They need to find their hearts again and become better people. Otherwise, just go away.