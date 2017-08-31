GRAVITY4 IS LEADING THE WAY WITH BLOCKCHAIN INNOVATION AND LYDIAN.

With Gravity4’s LydianCoin, A.I. and big data marketing meet the blockchain community. The marketing cloud platform is heavily investing in blockchain technology and is determined to eliminate ad fraud with transaction transparency. With the Coin offering, companies will have access to pre-paid digital advertising services for the blockchain community.

The recently announced Lydian cryptocurrency tokens, which are setting a golden standard in the industry, are gaining attention from prominent investors which include celebrities, venture funds, hedge funds, technologists, and entrepreneurs such as Tech Crunch founder Michael Arrington who will be personally investing in the token sale. The upcoming utility-token which will offer cryptocurrency-enabled and A.I. driven digital advertising services and provide access to new products that will prevent ad-fraud and the usage of ad blockers, currently under development by Gravity4.

The technology driving this innovation is the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) marketing engine, Mona Lisa. It uses machine learning’s predictive solutions to forecast the highest performing media channels within the programmatic ad placement ecosystem. Mona Lisa gives marketers the ability to control their consumer data as it applies deep learning algorithms to data aggregated through Gravity4’s proprietary app center to maximize ad placement efficacy.

Ad fraud is the biggest industry challenge citied by WPP. It will cost brands billions globally this year. In 2016, the estimated cost to advertisers was $12.5 billion, caused by fraudulent traffic, where bots rather than humans view or click on adverts on websites. Resulting in where brands are paying for fake engagements. Furthermore, ads often appear on sites that advertisers may not be interested in, instead of targeting the message to the most relevant content.

“As technological awareness of blockchain continues to increase, every sector of business stands a chance to be disrupted,” said founder and CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal. “None are bigger than advertising. Brands will see $16.4 billion in ad fraud this year and consumers have widely adopted ad blockers. With what we’re doing with blockchain, we’ll solve the industry transparency issues and eliminate fraud.”

Gurbaksh has established himself as a leading voice in the Blockchain community. As an example, the Gravity4 team is hosting events in New York City, Singapore and London. These events will hold panel discussions featuring its executives and various blockchain industry experts. The schedule for the invite only events can be found below:

· New York City - September 5th

Singapore - September 8th

·London - September 11th

Ad fraud is a problem across the entire ecosystem, from publishers to advertisers and everyone in between, so a solution would be well received by all. Look out for Gravity4, LydianCoin, and Gurbaksh to leave a lasting impact on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries for years to come.

