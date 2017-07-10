'Great British Bakeoff' Star Sue Perkins Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Sue Perkins, one of the beloved hosts of popular baking reality show “Great British Bakeoff,” opened up about her sexuality in a new interview with BBC this week.

During the interview, Perkins walks the host through her journey to live as her authentic self and her experiences with love as a young queer person. She also touches on the concept of pansexuality, and states that she wishes she hadn’t been forced to categorize her sexual desire in binary terms.

“I’ve always thought [sexuality] is a spectrum and I’ve been slightly dumbfounded and made furious by the fact that that I was forced to make a binary choice,” she said on the BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” show. “Because it’s always about the person. But for me, I don’t have any regrets.”

Listen to a clip from the interview below.

Perkins also states that she hopes we as a society can eventually move on from queer people having to go through the “stressful, painful, archaic ritual” of coming out before she shared how she and her mom first discussed her sexuality.

In fact, the star said she wanted to “throw up” when she first realized that she wasn’t straight, after a friend pointed out that her inability to sleep and eat were because she was in love.

The “Great British Bakeoff” host is one of a number of celebrities who are opening up about their desire to express their sexuality outside of a binary understanding of straight and gay.