Great Credit is More Important Than You Think, This Expert Explains.

If you’re casual about paying bills and maybe even having fair or poor credit you may want to rethink that relaxed attitude. You may not know just how much your bad credit is costing you. Bad Credit is a costly nightmare that will leave you paying four times more interest in purchases as compared to someone with good credit. Financial Strategist, Donnell Bobo of The Credit University stopped by to break down the dangers of bad credit and to show us how to improve our credit scores.
Donnell Bobo: The Credit University is a financial technology company based out of Saint Louis Missouri. Our vision is to bring individuals from different walks of life to collectively enhance their financial aspirations. Credit is very important. The ability to use credit when you don't have cash on hand is a great convenience especially when you’re traveling or an emergency comes up. You want to have a credit card!! Simple things like the ability to make purchases without leaving home is excellent. (Internet shopping) is also a great convenience. Isnt it amazing to apply for cards or purchases knowing you will get approved and without the anxiety of... what if... what if? A lot of times it’s just easier to carry a card rather than cash. Good credit is confidence, bad credit is embarrassing and shows a little irresponsibility or a lack of financial education. To be fair many of us didn’t grow up with someone who could teach us about finances. Especially if you lived in an environment or home where financial literacy was a non-factor. Some of us had parents who were just getting by paycheck to paycheck or were simply not exposed to financial literacy. Honestly that is a lot of people. You can’t know what you haven’t been taught so that’s why its important to educate yourself or surround yourself by people who are knowledgeable about finances. The other benefit of credit is when you lose cash its harder. With credit and debit cards your transaction and money can be recovered by the bank and they will replace it.
Social Media @thecredituniversity more info: The Credit University
The process to improve credit can range anywhere for 3-12moths depending on the client’s situation.
Here Are Ways To Fix Bad Credit: * Don't make unnecessary purchases * Keep credit card utilization under 50% ( don't max out credit cards) 30% even better. * Establishing primary accounts(credit card, personal loans,auto loans.etc...)are piggybacking(Authorize Users) off mom, dad, brother, sister my not be a bad idea, but make sure payment history is impeccable and utilization is under 30%. * Access and monitor your credit report To see if there's any inaccuracies. If so you may want to dispute these items yourself are find a reputable company to assist. * Get educated with The Credit University (TCU) * Become more aware and attentive to ALL your financial obligations
* Credit Monitoring services • TCU Technology and Software * Social Media @thecredituniversity, @ucsindustries * Pinpoint items that are dragging your credit score down. * Budget software * Spending Alerts
Here are additional tips from FICO
- Check Your Credit Report – Credit score repair begins with your credit report. If you haven't already, request a free copy of your credit report and check it for errors. Your credit report contains the data used to calculate your credit score and it may contain errors. In particular, check to make sure that there are no late payments incorrectly listed for any of your accounts and that the amounts owed for each of your open accounts is correct. If you find errors on any of your reports, dispute them with the credit bureau. Read more about Disputing Errors on Your Credit Report
- Setup Payment Reminders – Making your credit payments on time is one of the biggest contributing factors to your credit scores. Some banks offer payment reminders through their online banking portals that can send you an email or text message reminding you when a payment is due. You could also consider enrolling in automatic payments through your credit card and loan providers to have payments automatically debited from your bank account, but this only makes the minimum payment on your credit cards and does not help instill a sense of money management.
- Reduce the Amount of Debt You Owe – This is easier said than done, but reducing the amount that you owe is going to be a far more satisfying achievement than improving your credit score. The first thing you need to do is stop using your credit cards. Use your credit report to make a list of all of your accounts and then go online or check recent statements to determine how much you owe on each account and what interest rate they are charging you. Come up with a payment plan that puts most of your available budget for debt payments towards the highest interest cards first, while maintaining minimum payments on your other accounts.
