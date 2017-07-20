Great Credit is More Important Than You Think, This Expert Explains.

If you’re casual about paying bills and maybe even having fair or poor credit you may want to rethink that relaxed attitude. You may not know just how much your bad credit is costing you. Bad Credit is a costly nightmare that will leave you paying four times more interest in purchases as compared to someone with good credit. Financial Strategist, Donnell Bobo of The Credit University stopped by to break down the dangers of bad credit and to show us how to improve our credit scores.

Donnell Bobo: The Credit University is a financial technology company based out of Saint Louis Missouri. Our vision is to bring individuals from different walks of life to collectively enhance their financial aspirations. Credit is very important. The ability to use credit when you don't have cash on hand is a great convenience especially when you’re traveling or an emergency comes up. You want to have a credit card!! Simple things like the ability to make purchases without leaving home is excellent. (Internet shopping) is also a great convenience. Isnt it amazing to apply for cards or purchases knowing you will get approved and without the anxiety of... what if... what if? A lot of times it’s just easier to carry a card rather than cash. Good credit is confidence, bad credit is embarrassing and shows a little irresponsibility or a lack of financial education. To be fair many of us didn’t grow up with someone who could teach us about finances. Especially if you lived in an environment or home where financial literacy was a non-factor. Some of us had parents who were just getting by paycheck to paycheck or were simply not exposed to financial literacy. Honestly that is a lot of people. You can’t know what you haven’t been taught so that’s why its important to educate yourself or surround yourself by people who are knowledgeable about finances. The other benefit of credit is when you lose cash its harder. With credit and debit cards your transaction and money can be recovered by the bank and they will replace it.