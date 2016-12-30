Brazil Investigators Say Greek Ambassador Was Murdered By Wife's Lover

Handout . / Reuters Greece's ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis (C), is seen after a government ceremony with Brazil's President Michel Temer in Brazil on May 25.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian investigators said on Friday that a policeman in Rio de Janeiro confessed to stabbing to death the Greek ambassador at the direction of the diplomat’s wife, who was the officer’s lover.

The wife, the policeman and the officer’s cousin - who acted as a lookout and helped transfer theambassador’s body - are all being held in jails as the investigation continues, the investigators told a news conference in Rio.